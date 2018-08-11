Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

China's CNPC takes over Total's share in big Iran gas project: Iranian agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 07:00pm CEST
The logo of CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) is pictured at the 26th World Gas Conference in Paris

DUBAI (Reuters) - China's state-owned energy major CNPC has taken over the share in Iran's multi-billion dollar South Pars gas project held by France's Total, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

Total signed a contract in 2017 to develop Phase II of South Pars field with an initial investment of $1 billion, marking the first major Western energy investment in the country after sanctions were lifted in 2016. South Pars has the world's biggest natural gas reserves ever found in one place.

But the French company had said it would pull out unless it secured a U.S. sanctions waiver, and Gholamreza Manouchehri, deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company, said in June that if Total were to walk away, then CNPC would take over.

"China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has replaced Total of France with an 80.1 percent stake in the phase 11 of the South Pars (gas field)," IRNA quoted Mohammad Mostafavi, director of investment of Iran's state oil firm NIOC, as saying.

A spokeswoman for Total declined to comment.

Total has not said what it would do with its stake should it pull out, and it has until Nov. 4 to wind down its Iran operations.

The renewed U.S. sanctions were among those lifted under a 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran on curbing Iran's nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in May. Washington is planning to impose heavier sanctions in November aimed at Iran’s oil sector.

There was no immediate confirmation of the IRNA report by CNPC, which earlier held a 30 percent stake in the project and has now taken over Total's 50.1 percent share, according to IRNA. The remainder is held by Iran's Petropars.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by David Stamp and Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
07:00pCHINA'S CNPC TAKES OVER TOTAL'S SHAR : Iranian agency
RE
08:23aTOTAL : MILITARY $68,388 Federal Contract Awarded to Saft America
AQ
08/10TOTAL : MILITARY $70,125 Federal Contract Awarded to Hutchinson Industries
AQ
08/10Four Megawatts of SunPower Solar Panels Powering Arab Jordan Investment Bank
AQ
08/10Enphase Energy Completes Acquisition of SunPowers Microinverter Business
AQ
08/09Sonatrach in talks with 14 foreign firms on trading venture -CEO
RE
08/09TOTAL : Saft Launches New Xcelion 6T-E Li-ion Battery for High Energy Applicatio..
AQ
08/09SUNPOWER : Sonnedix Japan K.K. Selects High-Efficiency SunPower Solar Panels for..
AQ
08/08Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Jersey (Aug. 8)
AQ
08/08SUNPOWER : supplies 4MW solar panels for system in Jordan
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10Strike set for Monday at Total's North Sea platforms, union says 
08/10Norway's Oil Sector Gets Second Wind 
08/08Lanny's July Dividend Income Summary 
08/06U.S. is set to implement more sanctions on Iran, others to follow on Nov. 4 
08/06Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 209 B
EBIT 2018 21 043 M
Net income 2018 14 003 M
Debt 2018 23 710 M
Yield 2018 4,89%
P/E ratio 2018 11,76
P/E ratio 2019 10,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 170 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL17.17%169 698
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.00%275 961
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.74%206 765
EQUINOR22.72%86 701
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS26.59%73 392
ENI15.62%67 955
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.