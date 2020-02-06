Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:32am EST
The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in a petrol station in Paris

French oil major Total has rejected a force majeure notice from a buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China, a Total executive said during the company's full-year results presentation on Thursday.

"Some Chinese customers, at least one, are trying to use the coronavirus to say I have force majeure," said Philippe Sauquet, head of Total's gas, renewables and power segment.

"We have received one force majeure that we have rejected."

A Chinese international trade promotion agency said last week it would offer force majeure certificates to companies struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus epidemic to give to their overseas partners.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), the country's biggest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has suspended contracts with at least three suppliers because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, two sources said on Thursday.

The biggest suppliers of LNG to CNOOC include Total, industry sources said.

Sauquet did not disclose the name of the buyer Total rejected a force majeure notice from.

"Of course, we must be careful," he said. "If there is a real quarantine in all the loading ports and unloading ports in China, we'll have a real case for force majeure. For the time being, this is not the case."

Companies invoke force majeure when they cannot meet their contractual obligations because of circumstances beyond their control.

Sauquet added that the warmer-than-usual winter has resulted in decreased demand in China this year and low spot LNG prices.

"There is a strong temptation from some long-term customers to try to play with the force majeure concept," he said. "To say I cannot take my cargo under the long-term contract, but I would like to buy spot is contradictory."

By Bate Felix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNOOC LIMITED 1.69% 12 End-of-day quote.-7.41%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.48% 54.63 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
TOTAL 0.59% 45.68 Real-time Quote.-7.65%
WTI -1.11% 50.6 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
09:32aFrance's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
RE
08:59aTOTAL : Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Results
BU
07:49aExxon and Papua New Guinea should return to LNG negotiating table, says Total..
RE
07:12aTotal beats quarterly forecasts despite low oil price, raises payout
RE
05:54aTotal 4Q Ahead of Expectations-- Earnings Review
DJ
05:53aChina's biggest liquefied gas importer suspends some contracts as virus sprea..
RE
05:28aTOTAL : proposes a final 2019 dividend of 0.68 /share, an increase of 6%,...
PU
05:28aINDIA : Total Expands its Partnership with Adani to Renewables and...
PU
05:20aBig Oil's climate targets vary widely
RE
05:08aTOTAL : Sells Its Interest in the Fos Cavaou Regasification Terminal
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 193 B
EBIT 2019 17 448 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 63,14  $
Last Close Price 49,98  $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-7.65%128 087
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-8.27%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-12.56%141 186
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.63%92 153
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY5.85%80 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group