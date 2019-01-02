Log in
Nigeria's Egina Oil Field Produces First Oil -NNPC

01/02/2019 | 08:43am CET

By Obafemi Oredein

IBADAN, Nigeria--Nigeria's ultra-deep offshore Egina oil field has produced its first oil, the state-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said on Monday.

Maikanta Baru, NNPC's group managing director said the 200,000 barrels per day project achieved first oil at 2320 GMT on Dec. 29, 2018.

Mr. Baru said the new oil field is already adding to Nigeria's crude-oil daily production, which he said recorded an upward swing of about 2.09 million barrels in 2018, an increase of 9% compared with the 2017 average daily production of 1.86 million barrels, according to a statement from his office.

According to Total, operator of Egina, the field was discovered in 2003 and is located at water depths of between 1,400 and 1,700 meters, 200 kilometers offshore Nigeria. Its drilling began in December 2014 and was expected to begin production last year.

The oil company on its website said it holds 24% stake in the project and is operated in partnership with the NNPC, CNOOC, Sapetro and Petrobras.

Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil exporter, relies on the commodity for over 90% of its foreign-exchange earnings and about 70% of government revenue, according to the International Monetary Fund. The coming onstream of Egina is a big boost to its daily oil-production and revenue-generation capacities.

Last month, while presenting the country's proposed budget, President Muhammadu Buhari set an oil-production estimate of 2.3 million barrels per day, including condensates, and an oil-price benchmark of $60 a barrel for the new fiscal year.

The country's budget deficit proposal of NGN1.86 trillion, Mr. Buhari said, is equivalent of 1.3% of Nigeria's GDP and lower than the deficit of NGN1.95 trillion projected for 2018.

Economic experts said the deficit is likely to grow as oil prices have fallen to a little over $53 per barrel, while Nigeria is unlikely to produce 2.3 million barrels a day in 2019 following last month's cut of its production by OPEC and new threats by militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta to attack oil facilities in the region in the new year.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

