By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Papua New Guinea has cleared the way for Total SA (TOT) and its partners to push ahead with a proposed multibillion-dollar gas-export project, after securing concessions aimed at increasing future benefits for the country.

"The government has now cleared Total to proceed full steam ahead with the implementation of the Papua gas project," Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua said in a statement Tuesday.

