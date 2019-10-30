Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Record third-quarter output boosts Total's cash flow, low prices hit profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French oil giant Total is seen at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy major Total said on Wednesday that record production growth in the third quarter help keep its cash flow steady, as adjusted net profit tumbled due to lower oil and gas prices.

Production rose 8.4% to a record output in a quarter at over 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with the same period last year. Total said it was on track to hit 9% output growth this year.

"The group continues to achieve solid results despite a third-quarter environment compared to a year ago that was marked by an 18% decrease in the Brent price to $62 per barrel and gas prices that fell by about 55% in Europe and Asia," Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne, said in a statement.

Total's debt-adjusted cash flow fell 2% to $7.4 billion, while adjusted net profit slumped 24% to $3.02 billion compared with the same quarter in 2018.

(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.21% 61.47 Delayed Quote.14.59%
TOTAL -0.38% 47.67 Real-time Quote.3.23%
WTI -0.34% 55.31 Delayed Quote.24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
03:30aRecord third-quarter output boosts Total's cash flow, low prices hit profit
RE
10/29In South Korea's dangerous shipyards, subcontracted workers are most at risk
RE
10/29Orsted's lower output view eclipses strong third quarter, shares fall
RE
10/29First SunPower Solar Panel Installed at Gap Inc. Fresno Distribution Center
AQ
10/29TOTAL : French NGOs Sue Total Over Rights for Ugandans
AQ
10/28Big Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil
RE
10/25TOTAL : France Total Tops Rankings in Call for Tenders for Rooftop Solar Install..
AQ
10/24Natural-Gas Prices Rise on Expectations for Cooler Fall Weather
DJ
10/24TOTAL : Fund to Invest $400 Million in Technologies Reducing Carbon Intensity
DJ
10/24FRANCE : Total Tops Rankings in Call for Tenders for Rooftop Solar...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 193 B
EBIT 2019 18 790 M
Net income 2019 12 554 M
Debt 2019 31 880 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 63,28  $
Last Close Price 52,97  $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL3.23%137 009
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.30%237 017
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-15.53%150 149
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.97%101 312
GAZPROM PAO--.--%84 690
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY8.09%69 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group