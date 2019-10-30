Record third-quarter output boosts Total's cash flow, low prices hit profit

Production rose 8.4% to a record output in a quarter at over 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with the same period last year. Total said it was on track to hit 9% output growth this year.

"The group continues to achieve solid results despite a third-quarter environment compared to a year ago that was marked by an 18% decrease in the Brent price to $62 per barrel and gas prices that fell by about 55% in Europe and Asia," Total's CEO Patrick Pouyanne, said in a statement.

Total's debt-adjusted cash flow fell 2% to $7.4 billion, while adjusted net profit slumped 24% to $3.02 billion compared with the same quarter in 2018.

