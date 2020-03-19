Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewables: Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind with a First Project in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:27am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) positions itself on the floating offshore wind segment in line with its strategy to develop renewable energy.

The Group has signed an agreement with the developer Simply Blue Energy to acquire 80% stake in the pioneering floating wind project Erebus located in the Celtic Sea, in Wales. The project will have a 96 megawatts capacity and will be installed in an area with water depth of 70 meters. This makes Total one of the first movers in this technology in the UK, the world’s largest offshore wind market.

While offshore wind has so far mainly developed in shallow water depths based on fixed bottom technology, floating wind offshore is set for strong growth in the years to come. This emerging technology has wide potential, opening access to sites further offshore, which have less impact on the landscape, and benefit from very high wind resources.

With its entry into floating offshore wind, Total confirms its ambition to contribute to the development of renewable energy worldwide. Floating offshore wind is an extremely promising and technical segment where Total brings its extensive expertise in offshore operations & maintenance. Total has the appropriate skills to meet the technological and financial requirements that determine the success of future floating offshore developments,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of Total.

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

Total has integrated climate change into its strategy, and is staying ahead of new energy market trends by building a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that could account for 15 to 20% of its sales by 2040. Total's gross low-carbon power generation capacity worldwide is currently close to 7 gigawatts, including 3 gigawatts from renewable energies.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms “Total”, “Total Group” and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
03:46aTOTAL : Annual Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on May 29, 2020
BU
03:42aRENEWABLES : Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind with a First Project in the UK
DJ
03:27aRENEWABLES : Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind with a First Project in the UK
BU
03:25aTOTAL : Oil major Total buys 80% stake in Erebus floating offshore wind project
RE
03/18Oil, Mining Companies Voice Opposition to Proposed Disclosure Rule
DJ
03/18Blindsided by bear market, stock-pickers struggle to stay relevant
RE
03/18TOTAL : UK, Total Makes a New Gas and Condensates Discovery in the North Sea
AQ
03/17SUNPOWER : Expands into Energy Services with New England Auction Bid Win
AQ
03/17UK : Total Makes a New Gas and Condensates Discovery in the North Sea
DJ
03/17UK : Total Makes a New Gas and Condensates Discovery in the North Sea
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 141 B
EBIT 2020 12 049 M
Net income 2020 9 227 M
Debt 2020 35 757 M
Yield 2020 13,0%
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
P/E ratio 2021 5,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,60x
Capitalization 61 494 M
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 50,45  $
Last Close Price 23,88  $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-55.70%60 807
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.68%1 549 562
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%122 404
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-59.20%99 867
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 691
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%38 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group