Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewables : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) continues its growth in renewable energy in France with a substantial investment in wind power.

Total, through Total Quadran - its 100% renewable developer and producer in France, acquires 100% of Global Wind Power (GWP) France, a company with a 1000-megawatt (MW) portfolio of onshore wind projects, including 250 MW scheduled to come on stream by 2025.

"Following Vents d'Oc' acquisition in 2019, this new investment demonstrates Total's commitment to expand in all types of renewable energy while contributing to France's energy transition goals. It strengthens Total Quadran's footprint adding to its existing portfolio of nearly 1000 MW of installed and operated capacity, including over 500 MW of onshore wind and confirms its ambition to be one of the main players on France's renewables market," said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total.

GWP's teams will join Total Quadran, adding to the Group's existing expertise in order to speed up the wind power development in France.

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

As part of its ambition to become the responsible energy major, Total is building a portfolio of low-carbon electricity operations, with the objective of seeing them account for 15 to 20% of its sales mix by 2040. Today, Total's gross low-carbon power generation capacity is close to 7 gigawatts, of which more than 3 gigawatts from renewable energy sources.

With over 5 GW of solar projects announced since the beginning of 2020, the Group is well on track to reach its objective of 25 GW of installed power generation capacity from renewable sources by 2025.

About Total Quadran

Total Quadran, a pioneer of renewable energies with a strong footprint in France and its overseas territories, develops, builds and operates renewable electricity generation resources (wind, photovoltaic, hydro and biogas). Total Quadran operates over 300 renewable energy plants in France totaling over 900 MW, which generate 1 765 GWh of renewable electricity per year. This is the equivalent of the annual consumption of nearly 1 million people and annual savings of nearly 590,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total", "Total Group" and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005148/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com

Total Quadran

Elodie Billerey (Media Relations) | +33 4 67 32 63 35 |

elodie.billerey@total-quadran.com 

 
    SOURCE: TOTAL 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 3.23% 24.395 Real-time Quote.-54.27%
WTI 4.15% 27.509 Delayed Quote.-52.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
03:35aRENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Globa..
DJ
03:30aTOTAL : Acquires Global Power Wind France
DJ
03:26aTOTAL : French energy group Total buys Global Power Wind France
RE
03:21aRENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Globa..
BU
03/19EXCLUSIVE : Total boss tells staff it will cut spending and freeze recruitment
RE
03/19Britain's oil industry calls on public purse as first fields shut
RE
03/19TOTAL : Indicative Ex-dividend Dates for 2021 Dividend
DJ
03/19TOTAL : Annual Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on May 29, 2020
DJ
03/19TOTAL : Indicative Ex-dividend Dates for 2021 Dividend
BU
03/19TOTAL : Buys Stake in First Floating Wind Project; AGM to Be Held May 29
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 5,52x
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 61 731 M
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,40  $
Last Close Price 23,97  $
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-54.27%62 042
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.34%1 542 593
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%120 024
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-56.86%87 245
GAZPROM PAO--.--%46 810
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%32 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group