TOTAL S.A. : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20, 2020 to February 26, 2020:

Daily weighted Total daily average purchase Amount of Market volume (number price of the shares transactions (MIC Transaction date of shares) (EUR/share) (EUR) Code) 20.02.2020 313,507 45.038 14,119,601 XPAR 20.02.2020 - - - CHIX 20.02.2020 - - - TRQX 20.02.2020 - - - BATE 21.02.2020 593,335 44.220 26,237,328 XPAR 21.02.2020 - - - CHIX 21.02.2020 - - - TRQX 21.02.2020 - - - BATE 24.02.2020 889,452 42.712 37,990,718 XPAR 24.02.2020 97,075 42.337 4,109,872 CHIX 24.02.2020 22,946 42.446 973,971 TRQX 24.02.2020 38,538 42.437 1,635,421 BATE 25.02.2020 746,634 41.520 30,999,928 XPAR 25.02.2020 - - - CHIX 25.02.2020 - - - TRQX 25.02.2020 - - - BATE 26.02.2020 478,754 40.921 19,591,051 XPAR 26.02.2020 - - - CHIX 26.02.2020 - - - TRQX 26.02.2020 - - - BATE Total 3,180,241 42.656 135,657,890

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

