TOTAL

(FP)
02/27 01:07:43 pm
40.058 EUR   -2.40%
TOTAL S.A. : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
DJ
12:36pTOTAL S.A. :  Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
02/26BP to quit main U.S. refining lobby over carbon policy
RE
TOTAL S.A. : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

02/27/2020 | 12:50pm EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20, 2020 to February 26, 2020: 

 
                                    Daily weighted 
                   Total daily      average purchase     Amount of      Market 
                    volume (number  price of the shares   transactions   (MIC 
Transaction date    of shares)      (EUR/share)           (EUR)          Code) 
20.02.2020         313,507          45.038               14,119,601     XPAR 
20.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
20.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
20.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
21.02.2020         593,335          44.220               26,237,328     XPAR 
21.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
21.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
21.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
24.02.2020         889,452          42.712               37,990,718     XPAR 
24.02.2020         97,075           42.337               4,109,872      CHIX 
24.02.2020         22,946           42.446               973,971        TRQX 
24.02.2020         38,538           42.437               1,635,421      BATE 
25.02.2020         746,634          41.520               30,999,928     XPAR 
25.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
25.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
25.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
26.02.2020         478,754          40.921               19,591,051     XPAR 
26.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
26.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
26.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
Total              3,180,241        42.656               135,657,890

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005795/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com 

 
    SOURCE: TOTAL 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

