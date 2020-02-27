TOTAL S.A. : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 20, 2020 to February 26, 2020:
Daily weighted
Total daily average purchase Amount of Market
volume (number price of the shares transactions (MIC
Transaction date of shares) (EUR/share) (EUR) Code)
20.02.2020 313,507 45.038 14,119,601 XPAR
20.02.2020 - - - CHIX
20.02.2020 - - - TRQX
20.02.2020 - - - BATE
21.02.2020 593,335 44.220 26,237,328 XPAR
21.02.2020 - - - CHIX
21.02.2020 - - - TRQX
21.02.2020 - - - BATE
24.02.2020 889,452 42.712 37,990,718 XPAR
24.02.2020 97,075 42.337 4,109,872 CHIX
24.02.2020 22,946 42.446 973,971 TRQX
24.02.2020 38,538 42.437 1,635,421 BATE
25.02.2020 746,634 41.520 30,999,928 XPAR
25.02.2020 - - - CHIX
25.02.2020 - - - TRQX
25.02.2020 - - - BATE
26.02.2020 478,754 40.921 19,591,051 XPAR
26.02.2020 - - - CHIX
26.02.2020 - - - TRQX
26.02.2020 - - - BATE
Total 3,180,241 42.656 135,657,890
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005795/en/
CONTACT: Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com
SOURCE: TOTAL
Copyright Business Wire 2020