TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings
|
March 25, 2020
|
2,601,881,075
|
2,718,582,324
A total number of 2,747,289,572 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,881,075 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
-
28,707,248 voting rights attached to the 28,707,248 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005602/en/