TOTAL S.A.: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

03/26/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at
Shareholders' meetings

March 25, 2020

2,601,881,075

2,718,582,324

A total number of 2,747,289,572 voting rights are attached to the 2,601,881,075 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 28,707,248 voting rights attached to the 28,707,248 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.


© Business Wire 2020
