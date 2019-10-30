Total : 3Q Profit Fell; Production Hit Record High

By Giulia Petroni

Total SA (FP.FR) said Wednesday that net profit fell in the third quarter as production hit a record high, helping offset lower oil and gas prices.

The French oil major said third-quarter net profit fell to $2.80 billion from $3.96 billion in the year-earlier period. Adjusted net income was $3.02 billion, ahead of a FactSet-compiled consensus that forecasted adjusted net income at $2.79 billion.

Total's hydrocarbon production jumped 8% to 3.04 million barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 2.80 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the year-earlier period. Production was boosted by a number of projects, including the Yamal's liquefied natural gas project in Russia and Ichthys in Australia, the company said.

The company says it expects its full-year production to grow by 9%.

Total reported a strong performance in its integrated gas, renewables and power business, where production rose 45% to 539,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 371,000 daily barrels of oil equivalent the same period a year earlier.

"The environment remains volatile, with uncertainty about hydrocarbon demand growth related to the outlook for global economic growth and in a context of geopolitical instability," the company said.

Sales in the third quarter were down to $48.59 billion compared with $54.72 billion the previous year, Total said.

During the quarter, Total closed the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% stake in Mozambique's liquefied natural gas project for $3.9 billion.

The company declared 2019 interim dividend at EUR0.68 a share, a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

