Total

TOTAL

(FP)
Total : 3Q Profit Fell; Production Hit Record High

10/30/2019

By Giulia Petroni

Total SA (FP.FR) said Wednesday that net profit fell in the third quarter as production hit a record high, helping offset lower oil and gas prices.

The French oil major said third-quarter net profit fell to $2.80 billion from $3.96 billion in the year-earlier period. Adjusted net income was $3.02 billion, ahead of a FactSet-compiled consensus that forecasted adjusted net income at $2.79 billion.

Total's hydrocarbon production jumped 8% to 3.04 million barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 2.80 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the year-earlier period. Production was boosted by a number of projects, including the Yamal's liquefied natural gas project in Russia and Ichthys in Australia, the company said.

The company says it expects its full-year production to grow by 9%.

Total reported a strong performance in its integrated gas, renewables and power business, where production rose 45% to 539,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 371,000 daily barrels of oil equivalent the same period a year earlier.

"The environment remains volatile, with uncertainty about hydrocarbon demand growth related to the outlook for global economic growth and in a context of geopolitical instability," the company said.

Sales in the third quarter were down to $48.59 billion compared with $54.72 billion the previous year, Total said.

During the quarter, Total closed the acquisition of Anadarko's 26.5% stake in Mozambique's liquefied natural gas project for $3.9 billion.

The company declared 2019 interim dividend at EUR0.68 a share, a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -0.04% 47.69 Real-time Quote.3.23%
WTI -0.11% 55.44 Delayed Quote.24.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 193 B
EBIT 2019 18 790 M
Net income 2019 12 554 M
Debt 2019 31 880 M
Yield 2019 5,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 9,90x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 137 B
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL3.23%137 009
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.30%237 017
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-15.53%150 149
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.97%101 312
GAZPROM PAO--.--%84 690
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY8.09%69 270
