Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total : ADRs Up 13%; Cutting Capex More Than $3 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 10:54am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Total S.A. ADRs were up 13% to $28.66 in morning trading.

The French energy company said that due to the sharp decrease in oil prices, it will cut organic capital expenditures more than $3 billion, or more than 20%, reducing 2020 net investments to less than $15 billion.

The company said it would have $800 million of savings in 2020 on operating costs compared with 2019, instead of the $300 million it previously announced.

Total said it would suspend its buyback program. The company said it previously unveiled a $2 billion buyback for 2020 in a $60 a barrel environment. Total bought back $550 million in the first two months.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 5.64% 26.25 Real-time Quote.-49.19%
WTI 4.52% 22.585 Delayed Quote.-61.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
11:21aTOTAL : to Provide France's Health-Care Staff With Gasoline Vouchers
DJ
11:15aCOVID-19 : Total Mobilized to Support Hospital Healthcare Staff in France...
PU
10:54aTOTAL : ADRs Up 13%; Cutting Capex More Than $3 Billion
DJ
09:29aCompanies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis -- Update
DJ
08:10aTOTAL : Presentation of the action plan at 30 $/b
PU
07:59aGlobal oil, gas producers cut spending after crude price crash
RE
07:36aMost North Sea oil output 'in the money', but decom bill looms - Woodmac
RE
07:07aCompanies Race for Cash in Coronavirus Crisis
DJ
05:26aTOTAL : Announces Immediate Action Plan in Context of Sharp Decrease in Oil Pric..
DJ
05:13aTOTAL : announces immediate action plan in context of sharp decrease in...
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 11,0%
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
P/E ratio 2020 8,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 68 827 M
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 48,17  $
Last Close Price 26,73  $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-49.19%68 886
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.17%118 694
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-54.73%96 768
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 508
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-48.81%39 107
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%38 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group