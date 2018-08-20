Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Total Abandons Iran After U.S. Sanctions Threat -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 01:26pm CEST

--Total has ceased operations in Iran following threats by the U.S. to impose sanctions on companies that do business in the country, reports Reuters, citing a statement from Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Iranian state television.

--"The process to replace [Total] with another company is underway," Mr. Zanganeh was quoted as saying, says Reuters. He added that the French company was no longer working on its contract to develop phase 11 of the South Pars gas project, Reuters says.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2OO1M52

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 1.58% 53.1305 Delayed Quote.12.77%
TOTAL 1.30% 53.08 Real-time Quote.13.80%
WTI 0.21% 65.92 Delayed Quote.8.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
01:26pTotal Abandons Iran After U.S. Sanctions Threat -Reuters
DJ
01:10pIRAN OIL MINISTER : Frances oil giant Total pulls out if Iran
AQ
12:54pTOTAL : Iranian oil minister says France's oil giant Total SA has pulled out of ..
AQ
11:10aTOTAL : Iran says France's Total has officially left South Pars deal - TV
RE
10:59aKRA in Sh5.2bn tax row with Turkana oil firm
AQ
08/17SUNPOWER : National Parks Conservation Association Teams Up with SunPower to Hel..
AQ
08/17TOTAL : North Sea oil platform strikes in September, October to be 12 hours - un..
RE
08/17Denmark's Maersk to spin off drilling, hand Total shares to investors
RE
08/17Maersk to List Drilling Unit in Copenhagen Next Year -- Update
DJ
08/16U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Texas (Aug. 16)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:58aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Greece Emerges From Bailout Odyssey 
06:40aTotal leaves Iran's South Pars project 
08/19THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : The PostNL Dividend Yield Has Now Increased To 8.1%. 
08/17Maersk's breakup plan advances with plan to spin off drilling unit 
08/16North Sea oil workers to move ahead with strike after talks with Total 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 209 B
EBIT 2018 21 043 M
Net income 2018 14 003 M
Debt 2018 23 710 M
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 11,36
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 69,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL13.80%158 807
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.74%263 412
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.24%203 573
EQUINOR21.12%83 594
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%67 381
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.17%66 324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.