Total Abandons Iran After U.S. Sanctions Threat -Reuters

--Total has ceased operations in Iran following threats by the U.S. to impose sanctions on companies that do business in the country, reports Reuters, citing a statement from Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Iranian state television.

--"The process to replace [Total] with another company is underway," Mr. Zanganeh was quoted as saying, says Reuters. He added that the French company was no longer working on its contract to develop phase 11 of the South Pars gas project, Reuters says.

