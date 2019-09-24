Total Accelerates Dividend Growth

By Pietro Lombardi



Total SA (FP.FR) will accelerate the growth of dividends in the next few years, the French oil major said Tuesday.

The company now targets an increase of 5% to 6% per year, compared with a previous guidance of 3%. The proposed third interim dividend for this year will be EUR 0.68 ($0.75) a share, a 6% increase over last year.

"These decisions reflect the board's confidence in the Group's ability to deliver profitable and sustainable growth in the coming years," it said.

