Total Acquires French Plastics Recycler Synova

By Patrick Costello

Total SA (FP.FR) said Monday that it acquired Synova, a French plastics recycling company focused on the automotive sector.

The deal will enable Total to combine its polymers know-how with Synova's recycling expertise, increasing the supply of recycled polypropylene available for automotive applications as a result, the French energy major said.

Synova produces 20,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually from recycled plastics, Total said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

