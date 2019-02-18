Log in
TOTAL

TOTAL

(FP)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/18 06:05:26 am
49.558 EUR   -0.28%
News 
Total Acquires French Plastics Recycler Synova

Total Acquires French Plastics Recycler Synova

0
02/18/2019 | 05:44am EST

By Patrick Costello

Total SA (FP.FR) said Monday that it acquired Synova, a French plastics recycling company focused on the automotive sector.

The deal will enable Total to combine its polymers know-how with Synova's recycling expertise, increasing the supply of recycled polypropylene available for automotive applications as a result, the French energy major said.

Synova produces 20,000 tonnes of polypropylene annually from recycled plastics, Total said.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -0.64% 49.505 Delayed Quote.7.19%
TOTAL -0.28% 49.545 Real-time Quote.7.61%
WTI -0.07% 55.84 Delayed Quote.20.18%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 207 B
EBIT 2019 20 898 M
Net income 2019 15 530 M
Debt 2019 21 190 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL7.61%148 340
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.72%255 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.33%191 637
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.56%103 110
EQUINOR ASA9.01%77 327
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 547
