TOTAL

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/02 07:33:11 am
45.233 EUR   -0.35%
07:09aTotal Appoints Second Woman to Executive Committee
DJ
06:04aTOTAL : Appoints Jean-Pierre Sbraire as CFO
DJ
05:54aChina aims to rev up shale gas drive, wean itself off imports amid U.S. trade row
RE
News 
Total Appoints Second Woman to Executive Committee

Total Appoints Second Woman to Executive Committee

09/02/2019 | 07:09am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Total said Monday that it has appointed Helle Kristoffersen to its executive committee as part of the French energy company's goal to have women in more than one-fifth of positions on the business and large operational division management committees.

Ms. Kristoffersen is now president of strategy and innovation and was previously senior vice president of strategy and corporate affairs in gas, renewables and power since 2016. She joined Total in January 2011 as deputy senior vice president of strategy and business intelligence after more than 15 years at Alcatel Lucent Teletas Telekomunikasyon.

Total's executive committee has eight members, meaning a quarter of the positions are now held by women.

Namita Shah, president of people and social responsibility, is another woman who has held a position on the executive committee since 2016.

"Our diversity of backgrounds drives innovation and progress at Total. So I'm very pleased to welcome the new members to the executive committee, which now includes two women," Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and chief executive at Total, said.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

