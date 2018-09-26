Log in
Total : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total

09/26/2018 | 03:40am CEST

(This version of the September 25 corrects paragraph 2 to show Europe's imports will be stable at 10 million bpd, not cut)

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asia's oil deficit will widen to 35 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2025, up about 30 percent from the current 27 million bpd, amplifying global trade flow imbalances, a senior executive at French oil and energy group Total said on Tuesday.

At the same time, Europe's imports will be stable at 10 million bpd, while exports from North America and the Middle East will increase, said Thomas Waymel, the company's president of trading and shipping.

The United States will export shale oil, but its refineries will continue to import medium and heavy sour grades, Waymel said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

Regulatory changes like IMO 2020, which will cap sulphur content in ship fuel, will be another driver for growth and changing trade flows, he said.

"The fuel oil flows will be reduced. At the same time, the shipping industry will need distillates ... so Europe and Singapore will attract more distillates," Waymel said.

New trade flows might emerge for high sulphur fuel oil either in coker capacity or power plants switching back from coal or gas to high sulphur fuel oil.

Light sweet crude will be more in demand, while heavy sour grades will need to be processed by complex refineries, he said.

"Regulatory changes will dramatically affect an increase in flows of both crude and products. It should also have positive impact on freight rates which is finally good news for ship owners," he said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 216 B
EBIT 2018 21 139 M
Net income 2018 14 448 M
Debt 2018 24 199 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 174 B
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL20.73%173 825
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.19%284 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%224 022
EQUINOR28.54%92 286
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%71 917
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.78%69 560
