Total Boosts Investment in Tellurian's Driftwood LNG Project

By Nathan Allen



Total said Wednesday that it has signed several agreements to develop Tellurian Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana.

As part of the deal the French oil major said it will invest $500 million in Tellurian's subsidiary Driftwood Holdings, and it committed to buy 2.5 million tonnes a year of LNG from the project via two separate offtake agreements.

Total will also increase its direct stake in Tellurian, buying 20 million shares for around $200 million. Total has been a Tellurian shareholder since 2017, when it bought a 19% stake for $207 million.

Tellurian is set to make a final investment decision on the $30 billion project in the first half of 2019, with production set to begin in 2023, according to the project website.

Patrick Pouyanne, Total's chief executive, described Driftwood as a "highly cost-competitive project that benefits from the low gas production costs and prices in the U.S."

