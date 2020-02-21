Total : Capital Increase Reserved for Employees of the -2

- subscriptions commitments that exceed the subscription average will be fulfilled in proportion to the number of subscription commitments not yet fulfilled with the reduction being made as follows:

-- for subscriptions to both the Classic and Capital + offers, the reduction will be made to each offer on a pro rata basis according to the subscription for each of the offers; and -- for each offer, the reduction will be made first on the portion of the offer paid for with salary advances, then on the portion paid for in cash.

Hedging Operations

The implementation of the Capital + offer may generate hedging operations on behalf of the financial institution structuring the offer, in particular from the beginning of the period of calculation of the Reference Price and during the entire period of the offering.

* * * * *

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005380/en/

CONTACT: Total contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investors Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com

SOURCE: TOTAL Copyright Business Wire 2020