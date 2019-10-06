Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total : China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2019 | 10:44am EDT

By Benoit Faucon

China National Petroleum Corp. has pulled out of a $5 billion natural-gas project in Iran, as sanctions force some of Tehran's last trading partners to pull back on investments in the Islamic Republic.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zangeneh said Sunday that domestic company Petropars Co. had fully taken over a development project in the South Pars gas field after CNPC exited it.

Tehran had hoped the Chinese state-run company would replace France's Total SA, which left the project last year after the U.S. reinstated sanctions on Iran.

Iran needs the development to move forward to supply natural gas for its power stations. But CNPC officials have said the company struggled to find banking channels to transfer funds to Iran due to U.S. pressure.

Other Asian companies -- in sectors ranging from banking to autos to tech -- have pulled back from Iran in recent months after the U.S. moved to squeeze the country's oil exports and designated its paramilitary force a terrorist organization.

Those moves have inflicted more pain on Iran's struggling economy and left Tehran with less incentive to stay committed to the multinational nuclear deal that the U.S. pulled out of last year, Western diplomats say.

China has become warier of Iran amid its trade war with Washington, and since Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for an attacks on its oil facilities.

Write to Benoit Faucon at benoit.faucon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 0.20% 45 Real-time Quote.-2.56%
WTI 0.99% 52.91 Delayed Quote.15.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
10:44aTOTAL : China Pulls Out of Giant Iranian Gas Project
DJ
06:13aTOTAL : Iran says Chinese state oil firm withdraws from $5B deal
AQ
06:04aTOTAL : Iran's oil minister says Chinese state oil company pulls out of $5B deal..
AQ
10/03PEUGEOT : Oil group Total does not want to go alone in EV battery production - C..
RE
10/02Oil shipping rates from U.S. to Asia hit three-year high, quieting November t..
RE
10/02TOTAL : Germany's Sunfire partners with Total to produce hydrogen fuels at refin..
RE
10/02OIL SHIPPING RATES FROM U.S. TO ASIA : sources
RE
10/02Norway sovereign wealth fund to divest oil explorers, keep refiners
RE
10/01Uganda Says Standoff With Oil Companies Will Delay Production
DJ
09/30U.S. sanctions on COSCO hit LNG tankers in Russia's Arctic
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 194 B
EBIT 2019 18 994 M
Net income 2019 12 588 M
Debt 2019 30 713 M
Yield 2019 5,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 63,41  $
Last Close Price 49,39  $
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-2.56%135 061
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.31%233 377
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS17.90%90 891
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 924
EQUINOR ASA-10.10%63 228
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%55 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group