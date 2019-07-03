Log in
Total Commences Production at La Mede Biorefinery

07/03/2019 | 02:38am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Total SA (FP.FR) said Wednesday that it has started production at the La Mede biorefinery in southeastern France, the final step in the conversion of a former oil refinery into a new energies complex.

The project was launched in 2015 and represents a capital expenditure of 275 million euros ($310.5 million), the French energy major said.

Following the conversion, the complex at La Mede now encompasses a biorefinery with a capacity of 500,000 metric tons of biofuel per year, an 8-megawatt solar farm, a unit to produce 50,000 cubic meters of the AdBlue additive annually, a logistics and storage hub and a training center, Total said.

The complex will produce both biodiesel and biojet fuel for the aviation industry and was specifically designed to process all types of oil, it added.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -0.37% 49.59 Real-time Quote.7.38%
TOTAL 0.45% 49.6875 Delayed Quote.6.90%
WTI -0.07% 56.51 Delayed Quote.31.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 197 B
EBIT 2019 21 010 M
Net income 2019 14 275 M
Debt 2019 26 670 M
Yield 2019 5,28%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 9,48x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 146 B
