Total Commences Production at La Mede Biorefinery

By Patrick Costello

Total SA (FP.FR) said Wednesday that it has started production at the La Mede biorefinery in southeastern France, the final step in the conversion of a former oil refinery into a new energies complex.

The project was launched in 2015 and represents a capital expenditure of 275 million euros ($310.5 million), the French energy major said.

Following the conversion, the complex at La Mede now encompasses a biorefinery with a capacity of 500,000 metric tons of biofuel per year, an 8-megawatt solar farm, a unit to produce 50,000 cubic meters of the AdBlue additive annually, a logistics and storage hub and a training center, Total said.

The complex will produce both biodiesel and biojet fuel for the aviation industry and was specifically designed to process all types of oil, it added.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.