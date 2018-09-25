Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Total Confirms 2020 Production and Investment Targets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Total SA (FP.FR) on Tuesday confirmed its 2020 production and investment targets and said it expects between 6% and 7% annual production growth per year from 2017 to 2020.

The French energy company expects $15 billion to $17 billion in capital investment over the same period.

Total reaffirmed its target of reducing operational expenditure by $5 billion per year by 2020 compared with its 2014 base, which is an increase from a reduction of $3.7 billion in 2017.

Total said it expects cash flow to increase by $7 billion between 2017 and 2020 with Brent at $60 a barrel. The return on equity is expected to increase to 12%, the company said.

The company's 2018 interim dividends have been increased by 3.2%, which is in line with an increase of 10% by 2020, the company said.

Total also said it plans to buy back $1.5 billion in shares in 2018.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 0.84% 55.5005 Delayed Quote.17.85%
TOTAL 0.95% 55.39 Real-time Quote.20.60%
WTI 0.46% 72.4 Delayed Quote.16.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
05:01pTotal to Buy Chevron's Stake in Danish Underground Consortium
DJ
04:36pTotal Confirms 2020 Production and Investment Targets
DJ
04:30pUNITED STATES : Bayport Polymers to Double Polyethylene Capacity
PU
04:09pNORTH SEA : Total increases its share in the Danish Underground Consortium
PU
03:54pTOTAL : 2018 Strategy and Outlook Presentation
PU
10:47aBumper gas find fuels interest in Shetland
AQ
10:46aTOTAL : Campaigners clash over major gas find
AQ
08:27aTOTAL : INEOS and SSE make new major gas discovery West of Shetland
AQ
04:42aTOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
RE
09/25TOTAL : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:54aFracking Business Is Slowing - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/24/18) 
09/24Oil industry group pledges to cut methane emissions 
09/24Total makes major gas discovery offshore U.K. 
09/21North Sea oil workers to vote on possible strike action 
09/20Is This The Best Oil Dividend Play? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 216 B
EBIT 2018 21 139 M
Net income 2018 14 448 M
Debt 2018 24 199 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 71,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL20.60%173 825
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.19%284 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%224 022
EQUINOR28.54%92 286
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%71 917
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.78%69 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.