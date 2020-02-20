Log in
Total : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

02/20/2020 | 12:40pm EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13, 2020 to February 19, 2020: 

 
                                    Daily weighted 
                   Total daily      average purchase     Amount of      Market 
                    volume (number  price of the shares   transactions   (MIC 
Transaction date    of shares)      (EUR/share)           (EUR)          Code) 
13.02.2020         477,138          45.048               21,493,877     XPAR 
13.02.2020         6,654            44.858               298,486        CHIX 
13.02.2020         19,697           44.863               883,666        TRQX 
13.02.2020         537              44.794               24,054         BATE 
14.02.2020         308,404          45.395               13,999,978     XPAR 
14.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
14.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
14.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
17.02.2020         308,676          45.355               13,999,976     XPAR 
17.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
17.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
17.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
18.02.2020         434,585          44.768               19,455,643     XPAR 
18.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
18.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
18.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
19.02.2020         311,906          44.885               13,999,970     XPAR 
19.02.2020         -                -                    -              CHIX 
19.02.2020         -                -                    -              TRQX 
19.02.2020         -                -                    -              BATE 
Total              1,867,597        45.061               84,155,649

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005725/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

