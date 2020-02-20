Total : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13, 2020 to February 19, 2020:
Daily weighted
Total daily average purchase Amount of Market
volume (number price of the shares transactions (MIC
Transaction date of shares) (EUR/share) (EUR) Code)
13.02.2020 477,138 45.048 21,493,877 XPAR
13.02.2020 6,654 44.858 298,486 CHIX
13.02.2020 19,697 44.863 883,666 TRQX
13.02.2020 537 44.794 24,054 BATE
14.02.2020 308,404 45.395 13,999,978 XPAR
14.02.2020 - - - CHIX
14.02.2020 - - - TRQX
14.02.2020 - - - BATE
17.02.2020 308,676 45.355 13,999,976 XPAR
17.02.2020 - - - CHIX
17.02.2020 - - - TRQX
17.02.2020 - - - BATE
18.02.2020 434,585 44.768 19,455,643 XPAR
18.02.2020 - - - CHIX
18.02.2020 - - - TRQX
18.02.2020 - - - BATE
19.02.2020 311,906 44.885 13,999,970 XPAR
19.02.2020 - - - CHIX
19.02.2020 - - - TRQX
19.02.2020 - - - BATE
Total 1,867,597 45.061 84,155,649
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
