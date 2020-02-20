Total : Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 13, 2020 to February 19, 2020:

Daily weighted Total daily average purchase Amount of Market volume (number price of the shares transactions (MIC Transaction date of shares) (EUR/share) (EUR) Code) 13.02.2020 477,138 45.048 21,493,877 XPAR 13.02.2020 6,654 44.858 298,486 CHIX 13.02.2020 19,697 44.863 883,666 TRQX 13.02.2020 537 44.794 24,054 BATE 14.02.2020 308,404 45.395 13,999,978 XPAR 14.02.2020 - - - CHIX 14.02.2020 - - - TRQX 14.02.2020 - - - BATE 17.02.2020 308,676 45.355 13,999,976 XPAR 17.02.2020 - - - CHIX 17.02.2020 - - - TRQX 17.02.2020 - - - BATE 18.02.2020 434,585 44.768 19,455,643 XPAR 18.02.2020 - - - CHIX 18.02.2020 - - - TRQX 18.02.2020 - - - BATE 19.02.2020 311,906 44.885 13,999,970 XPAR 19.02.2020 - - - CHIX 19.02.2020 - - - TRQX 19.02.2020 - - - BATE Total 1,867,597 45.061 84,155,649

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

