Total : Exclusive - Total boss tells staff it will cut spending and freeze recruitment

The group is the latest oil and gas producer to slash investment plans and cut costs following a slide in oil prices to 20-year lows on the back of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a slowdown in global demand linked to the coronavirus.

A Total representative was not immediately available to comment.

Total plans to cut its investment programme in all segments by about 20% and find additional costs savings of around $400 million this year, Pouyanne said in the video message, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne told Reuters.

The group had planned around $18 billion of net investments in 2020 and to buy back around $2 billion (1.7 billion pounds) worth of shares.

Defresne, who watched the video, said CEO Pouyanne confirmed the share buyback programme will be halted.

He said Pouyanne told staff that there was a $9 billion hole to be plugged and the measures taken will cover around $5.5 billion. He said Total intended to borrow to cover the remaining shortfall.

