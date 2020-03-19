Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total : Exclusive - Total boss tells staff it will cut spending and freeze recruitment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Refinery strike in France

French oil major Total will freeze recruitment, boost costs savings and halt its share buyback programme due to tumbling oil prices, chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told staff in a video message on Thursday, according to a union official.

The group is the latest oil and gas producer to slash investment plans and cut costs following a slide in oil prices to 20-year lows on the back of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, and a slowdown in global demand linked to the coronavirus.

A Total representative was not immediately available to comment.

Total plans to cut its investment programme in all segments by about 20% and find additional costs savings of around $400 million this year, Pouyanne said in the video message, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne told Reuters.

The group had planned around $18 billion of net investments in 2020 and to buy back around $2 billion (1.7 billion pounds) worth of shares.

Defresne, who watched the video, said CEO Pouyanne confirmed the share buyback programme will be halted.

He said Pouyanne told staff that there was a $9 billion hole to be plugged and the measures taken will cover around $5.5 billion. He said Total intended to borrow to cover the remaining shortfall.

By Bate Felix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
03:35pTOTAL : Exclusive - Total boss tells staff it will cut spending and freeze recru..
RE
11:37aBritain's oil industry calls on public purse as first fields shut
RE
04:15aTOTAL : Indicative Ex-dividend Dates for 2021 Dividend
DJ
04:01aTOTAL : Annual Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on May 29, 2020
DJ
04:00aTOTAL : Indicative Ex-dividend Dates for 2021 Dividend
BU
03:52aTOTAL : Buys Stake in First Floating Wind Project; AGM to Be Held May 29
DJ
03:46aTOTAL : Annual Shareholders' Meeting to Be Held on May 29, 2020
BU
03:42aRENEWABLES : Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind with a First Project in the UK
DJ
03:27aRENEWABLES : Total Enters Floating Offshore Wind with a First Project in the UK
BU
03:25aTOTAL : Oil major Total buys 80% stake in Erebus floating offshore wind project
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 B
EBIT 2019 17 747 M
Net income 2019 11 405 M
Debt 2019 30 675 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 5,50x
P/E ratio 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 63 483 M
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 49,40  $
Last Close Price 23,88  $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-55.70%60 807
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.34%1 542 593
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.75%120 024
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-59.20%87 245
GAZPROM PAO--.--%46 810
NK LUKOIL PAO--.--%32 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group