TOTAL (FP)
Total : France's CGT union threatens to shut down three Total refineries on Monday

11/23/2018 | 11:08pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, holds a French flag as they block the access to the Total biodiesel refinery at La Mede

PARIS (Reuters) - Hard-left French trade union CGT said on Friday it will call on its members to shut down operations at three of Total refineries in France on Monday afternoon if a final proposal to negotiate bonuses is rejected by management.

Oil industry workers were on strike for a third day on Friday at four of France's seven refineries and unions urged employees to step up blockades to force the plants to halt production in a dispute over wages and bonuses.

CGT's spokesman Thierry Defresne said the union will make a final proposal to negotiate bonuses with Total's management on Saturday.

"If our proposal is rejected, we will propose to striking workers the shut down of Grandpuits, Normandy and Feyzin petrol production units at midday on Monday," Defresne said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
