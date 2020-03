Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said that given oil prices at $30 per barrel, Total would now target organic capital expenditure cuts of more than $3 billion.

The company will also target $800 million in 2020 savings on operating costs compared to 2019, instead of the $300 million previously announced, and suspend its share buyback programme.

