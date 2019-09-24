Log in
Total

09/24 02:55:47 am
49.093 EUR   +0.88%
Total : French energy group Total to accelerate dividend growth

09/24/2019 | 02:34am EDT
A petrol station of French oil giant Total is pictured in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - French heavyweight oil and gas group Total raised its dividend outlook on Tuesday and issued upbeat forecast over its prospects.

Total said it would increase its dividend by 5-6% per year, up from a previous target of 3%, which in turn would result in a third interim dividend of 0.68 euros per share for 2019.

"Delivering on its strategy for sustainable and profitable growth in oil and gas activities as well as investing in growing energy markets, notably LNG and low-carbon electricity, provide stronger visibility on the future of the Group," Total said in a statement.

"This results notably in a projected increase in the group's cash flow of more than $5 billion by 2025 in a $60 per barrel environment, or an average increase of about $1 billion per year," added the company.

Oil prices have been at comparatively elevated levels for the year in the wake of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest oil processing facility that halved output in the world's top oil exporter.

In July, Total said it would sell about $5 billion of assets, mostly from its exploration and production business as it sharpens its focus on low-breakeven projects that can weather any weakness in oil prices.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

