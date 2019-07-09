Total Group's greenhouse gas emissions: key figures

In response to the false information being circulated, the Total Group would like to recall that:

Worldwide, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions relating to Total-operated oil and gas facilities came to 42 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalent in 2018. Given that global emissions amount to more than 50 billion metric tons per year, this represents less than 0.1% of the total (source: French Ministry for an Ecological and Inclusive Transition, 2016). The commonly cited figure of 1% of global emissions is therefore inaccurate.

EIn France, greenhouse gas emissions relating to Total-operated oil and gas facilities came to 10 million metric tons of CO 2 equivalent in 2018. Given that the country's emissions amount to 445 million metric tons per year, this represents 2.2% of the total (source: CITEPA, 2019). The commonly cited figure of two-thirds of French emissions is therefore also inaccurate.

In fact, Total's greenhouse gas emissions worldwide represent less than 10% of emissions from France as a whole.

Furthermore, Total aims to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 15% between 2015 and 2025, after having already achieved a 25% reduction since 2010.

