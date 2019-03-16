Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total : Iran's oil minister blames U.S. for market tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 05:34pm EDT
Iran's Oil Minister Zanganeh talks to journalists at the beginning of an OPEC meeting in Vienna

(Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday frequent U.S. comments about oil prices had created market tensions, the ministry's news website SHANA reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made the U.S. economy one of his top issues, has repeatedly tweeted about oil prices and the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries. He has expressed concern about higher prices, including last month and ahead of OPEC's meeting in December.

"Americans talk a lot and I advise them to talk less. They (have) caused tensions in the oil market for over a year now and they are responsible for it, and if this trend continues, the market will be more tense," SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

U.S. crude futures briefly hit a 2019 high on Friday but later retreated along with benchmark Brent oil as worries about the global economy and robust U.S. production put a brake on prices.

OPEC and its allies including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, agreed last year to cut production, partly in response to increased U.S. shale output.

Washington granted waivers to eight major buyers of Iranian oil after the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil sector in November, after withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"We do not know whether U.S. waivers would be extended or not, we will do our job but they (the U.S.) say something new every single day," Zanganeh said.

Zanganeh was speaking at a news conference ahead of the planned inauguration on Sunday of four development phases at South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, by President Hassan Rouhani.

He said Iran had invested $11 billion to complete the phases 13 and 22-24 of the giant field, which Tehran shares with Qatar, and expected to operate 27 phases by next March, SHANA reported.

France’s Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended investment in phase 11 of South Pars last year after the United States threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran.

But Zanganeh said talks with CNPC were continuing.

"Negotiations are ongoing. A senior delegation from China is due to come to Iran for talks. They have promised to come to Iran soon," said Zanganeh, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
05:34pTOTAL : Iran's oil minister blames U.S. for market tensions
RE
08:38aTOTAL : Nigeria, Sao Tome Award 3 Oil Blocks to Total
AQ
03/15Eni targets net zero carbon and fatter returns
RE
03/15EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Track Global Stocks Higher; Energy Companies..
DJ
03/15TOTAL : signs PSC deal to explore oil on Nigeria-Sao Tome border
AQ
03/15TOTAL : Nigeria, Sao Tome Give Total Nod to Develop Oil Blocks
AQ
03/14TOTAL : Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on May 29, 2019
AQ
03/14TOTAL : Distribution of the third 2018 interim dividend
AQ
03/13TOTAL : View the latest edition of the Shareholders' Newsletter
PU
03/13TOTAL : Distribution of the third 2018 interim dividend
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 208 B
EBIT 2019 20 410 M
Net income 2019 14 697 M
Debt 2019 20 454 M
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL11.95%154 365
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.02%259 458
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.80%199 459
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.56%103 404
EQUINOR ASA4.73%74 974
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%65 632
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.