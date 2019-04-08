Log in
Total, Oman Sign Heads of Agreement for Exploration on Block 12

04/08/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Total SA (FP.FR) and Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas have signed a heads of agreement for an exploration license on block 12, the company said Monday.

Both parties will finalize terms in the coming months on an exclusive basis. The definitive agreement will grant Total a 100% working interest and operatorship of block 12, which is located in central Oman.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

