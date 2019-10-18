Log in
Total

TOTAL

(FP)
Total Plans Digital Hub to Create $1.5 Billion in Value Per Year by 2025

10/18/2019 | 02:41am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Total said Friday that it is speeding up its digital transformation, and set a target of generating up to $1.5 billion in revenue and reduced costs per year by 2025.

The French energy major said it will open a digital factory in Paris early next year. Up to 300 developers, data scientists and other specialists will work to develop digital solutions for Total.

"Artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G are revolutionizing our industrial practices, and we will have the know-how in Paris to integrate them in our businesses as early as possible," said Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne.

Total's digital factory plans follows the signing of partnerships with Alphabet Google and Tata Consultancy Services, Total said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

