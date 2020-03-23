Total : Presentation of the action plan at 30 $/b

Total more resilient than in 2015 to weather the storm
2014
2019
Gearing*
> 30 %
16.7%
Cash breakeven
> 100 $/b
< 25 $/b
(organic pre dividend)
Upstream Opex
9.9 $/boe
5.4 $/boe
Organic Capex
26.4 B$
13.4 B$
Total Teams demonstrated their
capacity of resilience and delivery
* End of year excl. leases impact
But an Action Plan is required
2020 CFFO*
B$
30
20
10
60
$/b
35
$/b
~ 9 B$ cash gap
at 35 $/b vs. 60 $/b & 30$/T
* Before working capital variation
Action plan at 30
$/b |
2
HSE, Delivery, Costs and Cash
HSE
H = Coronavirus - Health of each of us is a prerequisite
S = Safety
Total core value Zero fatalities
E = fighting CO2emissions
Delivery
Operational excellence across all segments
Availability: getting the most out of each asset
Executing launched projects on time and on budget
Costs
Capital discipline: flexible portfolio to be able to reduce Capex
Accelerating Opex savings
Cash
Focus on cash
Low breakeven in Upstream and Downstream
Benefiting from recent production growth
Be excellent on what we control
Action plan at 30
$/b |
3
2020 action plan, immediate response to new environment @ 30$/b
Capital
investments
- 3.3 B$
Organic Capex: > 20% reduction
Play on flexible CAPEX of short cycle projects (Angola, ..)
E&P: 2.5 B$, Downstream : 500 M$, GRP: 300 M$,
Capital investments
B$
~18
< 15
Announced
New target
Opex
savings
+ 500 M$
Doubling effortsof ongoing program New2020 objective : 800 M$
Freezing recruitmentsexcept in key domains for the future: new energies, digital, etc…
Not replacing every retirement leaves
Opex savings vs. 2014
B$
5.5
> 5.0
2019
level:
4.7
Announced
New target
Shareholder
return
1.5 B$
not spent
Buybacks
2
Stop buybackannounced @ 60
B$
$/b
0.5
Announced Already achieved
Cash savings: ~ 5 B$
Limited debt increase : ~ 3 % of gearing
Action plan at 30
$/b |
4
