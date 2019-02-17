Total Reports Reboiler Leak, Gas Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a reboiler leak and above-normal gas emissions late Saturday at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

"A leak on a Reboiler at Unit 829 resulted in elevated emissions at the Thermal Oxidizer," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. A reboiler is a heat exchanger used for providing heat to the bottom of distillation columns.

It said the emissions of some 1,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide began Saturday afternoon and lasted about six hours.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com