Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total Reports Reboiler Leak, Gas Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 10:14am EST

By Dan Molinski

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported a reboiler leak and above-normal gas emissions late Saturday at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas

"A leak on a Reboiler at Unit 829 resulted in elevated emissions at the Thermal Oxidizer," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. A reboiler is a heat exchanger used for providing heat to the bottom of distillation columns.

It said the emissions of some 1,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide began Saturday afternoon and lasted about six hours.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 2.07% 49.8225 Delayed Quote.7.19%
TOTAL 1.45% 49.695 Real-time Quote.7.61%
WTI 2.20% 55.75 Delayed Quote.20.18%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
10:18aTotal Reports Reboiler Leak, Gas Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery--Up..
DJ
10:14aTotal Reports Reboiler Leak, Gas Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
02/15TOTAL : Saudi Aramco and Total Invest in High-Quality Fuels and Retail Network i..
AQ
02/15EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Italian State-Backed Lender May Double TIM Stake, Ryana..
DJ
02/14TOTAL : French energy giant Total to move UK trading jobs to Geneva - Sky News
RE
02/14Total to Forge $1 Billion Fuel Retail JV With Saudi Aramco
DJ
02/13SUNPOWER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13SUNPOWER CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/13EU brings industry together to tackle dollar dominance in energy trade
RE
02/12TOTAL : Oil Exploration Off South Africa's Coast Is Risky, Reckless -Greenpeace
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 207 B
EBIT 2019 20 898 M
Net income 2019 15 530 M
Debt 2019 21 190 M
Yield 2019 5,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,18
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 148 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,8 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL7.61%148 340
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.72%255 956
PETROCHINA COMPANY3.33%191 637
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.56%103 110
EQUINOR ASA6.53%77 327
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 547
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.