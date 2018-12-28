Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total Reports Unit Shutdown, Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 02:09pm CET

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported the shutdown of a unit and above-normal gas emissions late Thursday at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the incident was related to a sulfur recovery unit incinerator. It said the emissions included the release of more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide, and that the emissions lasted 12 hours, ending Thursday night.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 2.81% 46.285 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
TOTAL 2.24% 46.365 Real-time Quote.-1.51%
WTI -1.26% 44.81 Delayed Quote.-29.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
02:09pTotal Reports Unit Shutdown, Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
12/26TOTAL : Saudi Aramco creates fuel retail subsidiary
RE
12/24Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
RE
12/21Total Eyes Sale of Some North Sea Assets, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
12/21EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
12/21EXCLUSIVE : Mitsui, Saudi Aramco, Russia's RDIF in talks to buy Arctic LNG 2 sta..
RE
12/21TOTAL : French court fines oil group Total in Iran bribery case
RE
12/21Total, Sonangol Will Establish Downstream Joint Venture
DJ
12/21Total Buys Further 10% Stake in Brazil's Lapa Field
DJ
12/21BRAZIL : Total and Petrobras take new steps forward in the scope of their Strate..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 217 B
EBIT 2018 21 151 M
Net income 2018 14 387 M
Debt 2018 25 108 M
Yield 2018 5,73%
P/E ratio 2018 9,41
P/E ratio 2019 8,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-1.51%136 035
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-10.20%236 877
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.75%183 692
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS33.48%79 051
EQUINOR2.77%70 521
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%63 254
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.