Total Reports Unit Shutdown, Emissions at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA reported the shutdown of a unit and above-normal gas emissions late Thursday at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the incident was related to a sulfur recovery unit incinerator. It said the emissions included the release of more than 500 pounds of sulfur dioxide, and that the emissions lasted 12 hours, ending Thursday night.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located 95 miles east of Houston.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com