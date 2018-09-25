Log in
Total SA Stands by Capital Discipline Despite High Oil Prices

09/25/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

By Sarah Kent

LONDON--French oil giant Total SA (FP.FR) has no plans to loosen its purse strings even as oil prices flirt with $82 a barrel.

Burned by the dramatic 2014 slump in oil prices, big oil companies have been wary of raising their spending plans even as crude surged toward its highest level in four years.

Total's comments Tuesday offer the first in-depth insight into the industry's thinking since international benchmark Brent hit the $80-a-barrel milestone in recent days.

"We continue to strongly believe that the best position in this type of commodity market is to look to our breakeven and be disciplined rather than betting on high prices," Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told investors at the company's strategy update in New York. "We've seen a very volatile market. We could face some downturn in the future."

Even if prices do stay high, Total said it remains committed to conservative spending plans. It plans to use any excess cash generated by higher oil prices to help reduce the company's debt burden and buyback shares.

Total kept its spending guidance steady at $15 billion to $17 billion a year out to 2020, while continuing to focus on bringing down costs. It has reduced the oil price it needs to cover spending and shareholder payouts from more than $100 a barrel in 2014 to less than $50 a barrel.

"A significant reduction of the breakeven is important because we don't control the prices, but this is something over which we have control," Mr. Pouyanne said.

Write to Sarah Kent at sarah.kent@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL 0.99% 55.5112 Delayed Quote.17.85%
TOTAL 1.28% 55.59 Real-time Quote.20.60%
WTI 0.11% 72.25 Delayed Quote.19.17%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 216 B
EBIT 2018 21 139 M
Net income 2018 14 448 M
Debt 2018 24 199 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 12,24
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 174 B
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL20.60%173 825
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.19%284 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.90%224 022
EQUINOR28.54%92 286
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%71 917
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.78%69 560
