By Max Bernhard



Total said Wednesday that it has signed a long-term deal to supply liquefied natural gas to China's Guanghui Energy.

Under the sale and purchase agreement, Total will supply 0.7 million tonnes of gas annually to a subsidiary of the Xinjiang-based energy company for a period of 10 years.

Total will deliver the gas to Guanghui's regasification terminal in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, it said.

