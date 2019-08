By Kim Richters



Total said Tuesday that it signed agreements to partner with Qatar Petroleum (QP.YY) in Namibia, Kenya and Guyana.

The French oil-and-gas company said it will transfer a share of exploration rights to Qatar Petroleum, allowing it to farm into its acreage in the countries.

The transactions between the two companies are subject to approval by authorities, Total said. No financial details were disclosed.

