TOTAL (FP)
Total, Sonangol Will Establish Downstream Joint Venture

12/21/2018 | 12:53pm CET

By Alberto Delclaux

Total SA (FP.FR) and Sonangol have agreed to establish a joint venture for fuel distribution and lubricant sales in Angola, the French oil major said Friday.

The partnership will start with a network of service stations under the Total brand, the company said, but it could be further expanded to logistics and supply of petroleum products.

"This agreement is in line with our strategy to expand in large growing markets worldwide," said Momar Nguer, in charge of marketing and services at Total.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -1.20% 45.55 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
TOTAL -0.64% 45.6 Real-time Quote.-0.33%
WTI -2.33% 45.17 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 217 B
EBIT 2018 21 151 M
Net income 2018 14 387 M
Debt 2018 25 054 M
Yield 2018 5,65%
P/E ratio 2018 9,53
P/E ratio 2019 8,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,75x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 69,4 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-0.33%137 745
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.74%236 077
PETROCHINA COMPANY-8.16%187 803
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS34.29%78 126
EQUINOR5.99%71 121
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 518
