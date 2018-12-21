Total, Sonangol Will Establish Downstream Joint Venture

By Alberto Delclaux



Total SA (FP.FR) and Sonangol have agreed to establish a joint venture for fuel distribution and lubricant sales in Angola, the French oil major said Friday.

The partnership will start with a network of service stations under the Total brand, the company said, but it could be further expanded to logistics and supply of petroleum products.

"This agreement is in line with our strategy to expand in large growing markets worldwide," said Momar Nguer, in charge of marketing and services at Total.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com