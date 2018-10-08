Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 07:32am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Total SA (FP.FR) and Algeria's Sonatrach have signed two agreements to jointly develop a gas field in Algeria and to create a petrochemical-focused joint venture.

In a statement Sunday, the French oil major said it will develop the Erg Issouane gas field alongside Sonatrach, representing an investment of about $400 million. The reserves of the field are estimated at more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent and first gas is expected in late 2021, Total said.

The companies will also develop a joint petrochemical project in Arzew, western Algeria, including a propane dehydrogenation unit and a polypropylene production unit. Front-end engineering and design is expected to start in November, Total said.

Sonatrach will hold 51% in both projects, while Total will own 49%.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -1.48% 55.355 Delayed Quote.19.35%
TOTAL -1.68% 55.13 Real-time Quote.19.73%
WTI -0.04% 73.83 Delayed Quote.24.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
07:32aTotal, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
DJ
10/07TOTAL : French energy group Total and Algeria's Sonatrach sign new agreements
RE
10/07TOTAL : and Sonatrach Strengthen Their Cooperation in Natural Gas and Petrochemi..
PU
10/04SunPower says tariff exemption saved Hillsboro deal
AQ
10/04TOTAL : Share buyback
CO
10/03GLOBAL ENERGY BOSSES SEND TRUMP A ME : world needs Russian gas
RE
10/03TOTAL : Wheel Pneumatic Tire, Lubricant Runflat, Parts Kit Check Valve
AQ
10/02SUNPOWER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01UNITED STATES : Bayport Polymers to Double Polyethylene Capacity; Total, Boreali..
AQ
10/01Joint industry human rights supply chain engagement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/06THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Rubis Complies With U.S. Sanctions - A Buying Opportuni.. 
10/05Petrobras says Mero Field test well reached 58K boe/day 
10/04Europe's big oil players reject EU effort to defy Trump sanctions on Iran 
10/02Recent Dividend Increase Makes This High-Yield Oil Company Look Like An Attra.. 
09/26TOTAL : New Natural Gas Discovery Shows Growth Potential 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 217 B
EBIT 2018 21 189 M
Net income 2018 14 346 M
Debt 2018 24 485 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL19.73%169 108
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.86%86 364
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%80 019
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.