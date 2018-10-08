Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

By Alberto Delclaux



Total SA (FP.FR) and Algeria's Sonatrach have signed two agreements to jointly develop a gas field in Algeria and to create a petrochemical-focused joint venture.

In a statement Sunday, the French oil major said it will develop the Erg Issouane gas field alongside Sonatrach, representing an investment of about $400 million. The reserves of the field are estimated at more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent and first gas is expected in late 2021, Total said.

The companies will also develop a joint petrochemical project in Arzew, western Algeria, including a propane dehydrogenation unit and a polypropylene production unit. Front-end engineering and design is expected to start in November, Total said.

Sonatrach will hold 51% in both projects, while Total will own 49%.

