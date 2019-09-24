Log in
Total

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 01:39:34 pm
47.3 EUR   -2.80%
TOTAL : Targets Cost Savings of $4.7 Billion in 2019
DJ
2019 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
PU
French energy group Total joins rivals in lifting shareholder returns
RE
Total : Targets Cost Savings of $4.7 Billion in 2019

09/24/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

By Giulia Petroni

French energy giant Total SA (FP.FR) said Tuesday it is targeting cost savings of $4.7 billion this year, which will increase to $5 billion in 2020, with an additional $1 billion by 2023.

The oil and gas company said production will grow at a rate of over 5% per year between 2018 and 2021, and that after 2023 it will continue to generate growth of more 3% per year mainly driven by liquefied natural gas, or LNG, projects. Total forecasts its cash flow to increase by more than $5 billion by 2025, an average increase of around $1 billion per year. Return on equity is expected to be 12%.

Capital investment for 2019-2023 will be maintained at $16 billion to $18 billion per year, with more than $1.5 billion invested in low-carbon electricity across Europe.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -1.89% 47.745 Real-time Quote.5.38%
WTI -1.66% 57.38 Delayed Quote.29.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 194 B
EBIT 2019 19 245 M
Net income 2019 12 826 M
Debt 2019 30 583 M
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 63,52  $
Last Close Price 53,50  $
Spread / Highest target 43,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard Pinatel President-Refining & Chemicals
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Clément Senior VP-Business Operations & New Energies
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL5.38%138 423
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.74%232 740
PETROCHINA COMPANY-11.51%155 796
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.05%91 167
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)61.57%79 716
GAZPROM PAO--.--%79 716
