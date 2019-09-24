Total : Targets Cost Savings of $4.7 Billion in 2019

By Giulia Petroni



French energy giant Total SA (FP.FR) said Tuesday it is targeting cost savings of $4.7 billion this year, which will increase to $5 billion in 2020, with an additional $1 billion by 2023.

The oil and gas company said production will grow at a rate of over 5% per year between 2018 and 2021, and that after 2023 it will continue to generate growth of more 3% per year mainly driven by liquefied natural gas, or LNG, projects. Total forecasts its cash flow to increase by more than $5 billion by 2025, an average increase of around $1 billion per year. Return on equity is expected to be 12%.

Capital investment for 2019-2023 will be maintained at $16 billion to $18 billion per year, with more than $1.5 billion invested in low-carbon electricity across Europe.

