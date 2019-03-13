Total : View the latest edition of the Shareholders' Newsletter

SN#59

The Shareholders' NewsletterSpring 2019

Report:Total is integrating climate change into its strategy

Chairman's Message

Dear Shareholders,

Beneﬁting from the rise of oil pricesto $71 per barrel on average in2018 compared to $54 per barrelin 2017, while remaining volatile,the Group reported adjusted netincome of 13.6 billion dollars,an increase of 28%, a return onaverage capital employed closeto 12%, the highest amongthe majors, and a pre-dividendbreakeven below 30 $ per barrel.

These excellent results reflectthe strong growth of more than8% for the Group's hydrocarbonproduction, which reached a record

Given the solid ﬁnancial position, which is beneﬁting from strongly growing cash ﬂow, the Board of Directors conﬁrmed the shareholder return policy for 2019.

Patrick POUYANNÉ

Chairman and Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Total

level of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per dayin 2018 and led to a 71% increase in Exploration &Production's adjusted net operating income. The year was highlighted by the start-up of numerous projects as well as the counter-cyclical acquisition of MaerskOil and the access to new offshore licenses in the UAEfor 40 years.

In addition, the Group maintained its ﬁnancial discipline.

Net investments were 15.6 billion dollars in 2018 and4.2 billion dollars in cost reduction was achieved. Debt-adjusted cash ﬂow was 26 billion dollars in 2018. The Group's balance sheet was solid with a gearing ratio of 15.5%, below the target limit of 20%.

The Group is continuing to expand along the valuechain of integrated gas and low-carbon electricity.With its acquisition of Engie's LNG assets Total isthe second largest publicly-traded player in the LNGbusiness, and its position willbe strengthened with the 2019start-up of the Cameron LNGproject. In addition, the Groupacquired Direct Energie aswell as gas power plants andthus expanded its strategy forintegrated growth in low-carbonelectricity as a producer andmarketer.

Despite lower European reﬁningmargins, the Downstreamgenerated 6.5 billion dollars ofcash ﬂow and proﬁtability ofmore than 25%. The Group iscontinuing to implement its strategy for growth inpetrochemicals and to expand Marketing & Services in fast-growing areas.

Conforming to the shareholder return policy announcedin February 2018, the Group increased the 2018 dividendby 3.2% and bought back 1.5 billion dollars of itsshares in 2018. The Board of Directors conﬁrmed the shareholder return policy for 2019. It plans to increase the interim dividend by 3.1% to 0.66 euros per share,end the scrip dividend option following the generalassembly meeting, and continue the share buybackpolicy in the amount of 1.5 billion dollars in a 60 $ per barrel environment.

I hope you will join me at the next Shareholders' Meetingto be held on May 29 in Paris.

Thank you for your loyalty.

Perspective

New investment for the

Daesan Reﬁning and Petrochemical Complex

Hanwha Total Petrochemical, a50/50 joint venture between Totaland Hanwha*, announced inDecember 2018 an investment ofnearly 500 million dollars to furtherexpand its Daesan integrated refining and petrochemical complex in South Korea. Theplanned investment will increasepolypropylene capacity by close to60% to 1.1 million tonnes per yearby the end of 2020. The ethylenecapacity will simultaneously increase by 10% to 1.5 milliontonnes per year. Daesan will thusbe in a position to capture margins

This new investment in Daesan is fully in line with our strategy of growth in petrochemicals to meet global demand, focusing investments on our world-class facilities and leveraging competitively priced feedstock.

Bernard PINATEL

President, Reﬁning & Chemicals at Total

across the propylene-polypropylene value chain, as it already does in the ethylene-polyethylene value chain.

This additional production of high-value-added polymerswill allow the complex to meet local demand and supply

the fast-growing Asian market.

This project complements the ongoing investments totaling750 million dollars to increase thecomplex's ethylene production capacity by 30% to 1.4 million tonnes per year by mid-2019 and to expand polyethyleneproduction capacity by 50% to1.1 million tonnes by end-2019.

All these investments are designedto take advantage of competitivelypriced propane feedstock, which is abundantly available due to the shale gas revolution in the United States.

* Founded in 1952, Hanwha Group is a global leader in a broadrange of business spanning the spectrum of manufacturing, construction, ﬁnance, services and leisure industries.

Key ﬁgures2018

13.6 billion

26.1 billion

dollars

dollars

Adjusted net income

* Debt-adjusted cash ﬂow (DACF)

Cash ﬂow generated by operations*

** Subject to approval by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 29, 2019 *** Based on the 2018 dividend and on the average share price on Euronext Paris in 2018

Highlightssince the beginning of the 4thquarter 2018

Angola| Marketing & Services

Signature of an agreement with the national company Sonangol to develop joint activities in the downstream petroleum sector in Angola. Already long-term partners in the upstream business, Total and Sonangol have decided to establish a Joint Venture company to develop a common retail and distribution activity in the country, the fourth largest market in sub-Saharan Africa. The Total-Sonangol Joint Venture will initially focus on fuel distribution and lubricants sales in the B2C segment, starting with a network of service stations under the TOTAL brand. Sonangol will bring in 45 already existing urban and highway service stations, with a key presence in selected locations in 10 coastal and central provinces.

Nigeria| Oil

Start-up of the production on December 29, 2018 from the Egina ﬁeld, located in around 1,600 meters of water depths, 150 kilometers off the coast of Nigeria. At plateau, the Egina ﬁeld will produce 200,000 barrels of oil per day, which represents about 10% of Nigeria's production. The Floating Production Storage and Ofﬂoading (FPSO) unit used to develop the giant Egina ﬁeld is the largest one Total has ever built. Start-up has been achieved close to 10% below the initial budget, which represents more than 1 billion dollars of CAPEX savings, due in particular to excellent drilling performance where the drilling time per well has been reduced by 30%.

Brazil|Strategic Alliance with Petrobras Total and Petrobras announce that they have achieved signiﬁcant progress in the scope of their Strategic Alliance, signed in March 2017: • The ﬁrst concrete results of jointly implemented R&D projects;

• The transfer of rights of the remaining 10% from Petrobras to Total in the Lapa ﬁeld for a consideration of 50 million dollars;

• The signing of a binding Master Agreement between Total Eren and Petrobras for the creation of a Joint Venture by July 31, 2019 to develop onshore projects in the solar and wind segments in Brazil.

2,775 thousand 15.5% 2.56€ 5.1% barrels of oil equivalent/day Net-debt-to- per share** Dividend gross Hydrocarbon production capital ratio as at 2018 Dividend yield*** December 31, 2018 (Average 2018)

What were Total's results in 2018?

They were excellent: an adjusted net income of 13.6 billion dollars, a return on averagecapital employed close to 12%, a pre-dividend breakeven below 30 $ per barrel, ahydrocarbon production of 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, net investmentsof 15.6 billion dollars, cost reduction of 4.2 billion dollars vs. 2014 base, a debt-adjustedcash ﬂow of 26 billion dollars, a net-debt-to-capital ratio of 15.5%. All our goals have been met or exceeded.

What is the outlook for 2019?

The Group has clear visibility on its 2019 cash ﬂow, supported by the strong contribution of project start-ups in 2018 and recent acquisitions. Patrick DE LA CHEVARDIÈRE Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer

In a volatile environment, the Group maintains financial discipline to reduce its breakeven to remain profitable across a broader range of environments. For 2019, we are targeting cost reductions of 4.7 billion dollars, net investments of 15-16 billion dollars and an Opex of 5.5 $ per barrel of oil equivalent. Our hydrocarbon production is expected to grow by more than 9% thanks to the ramp-ups of the projects launched in 2018 and the start-ups planned in 2019. In addition, Total

is pursuing its strategy for proﬁtable growth along the integrated gas and low-carbon electricity chains.

The Downstream will continue to rely on its diversiﬁed portfolio as well as its non-cyclical Marketing & Services segment.

Abu Dhabi

Association with ADNOC in unconventional gas exploration.

Australia

Reduction of the stake in Ichthys LNG by 4% in line with the discipline on capital allocation.

Brazil

Entry in the fuels retail sector with the acquisition of Grupo Zema distribution business.

France

Planned opening of a new research & innovation centre in the heart of Ecole Polytechnique cluster at Saclay, in the Paris region.

Mauritania

Strengthening of exploration position.

Papua New Guinea

Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with the State of Papua New Guinea on the key terms of the Papua LNG Project and launching of engineering studies.

Russia

Start-up of Yamal LNG train 3 twelve months ahead of schedule and achievement of the LNG plant's full capacity.

South Africa

Signiﬁcant gas condensate discovery.

South Korea

Hanwha Total Petrochemical invests in a new polypropylene plant.

Thailand

Total Corbion PLA starts-up its 75,000

tonnes per year bioplastics plant.

United Kingdom

New signiﬁcant discovery in the North Sea on the Glengorm prospect located in the Central Graben.

USA

Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Sempra Energy for the development of North American LNG projects.

World

Launching of a pioneering line of fluids for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Total becomes founding member of the new global alliance to end plastic waste.