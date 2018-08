Financials ($) Sales 2018 209 B EBIT 2018 21 043 M Net income 2018 14 003 M Debt 2018 23 710 M Yield 2018 4,89% P/E ratio 2018 11,67 P/E ratio 2019 10,48 EV / Sales 2018 0,93x EV / Sales 2019 0,88x Capitalization 170 B Chart TOTAL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOTAL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 28 Average target price 69,9 $ Spread / Average Target 14% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP Patrick Artus Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOTAL 17.17% 169 698 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 2.00% 275 961 PETROCHINA COMPANY -0.74% 206 765 EQUINOR 22.72% 86 701 PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS 21.92% 73 392 ENI 15.62% 67 955