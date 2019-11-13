Total : and Adnoc to Deploy Automated Seismic Acquisition System

By Giulia Petroni



Total said Wednesday that it will deploy the world's first automated seismic acquisition system with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADO.YY), or Adnoc.

The French energy major said the system will contribute to onshore exploration and appraisal campaign throughout Abu Dhabi.

The project uses autonomous drones and ground vehicles to drop off and retrieve seismic sensors without human intervention, Total said.

"Total is focusing on innovation in seismic acquisition to minimize surface impact of petroleum activities and improve the quality of sub-surface images," said Dominique Janodet, vice president of research and development at the company's exploration and production branch.

