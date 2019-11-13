Log in
Total

TOTAL

(FP)
Total : and Adnoc to Deploy Automated Seismic Acquisition System

11/13/2019 | 02:45am EST

By Giulia Petroni

Total said Wednesday that it will deploy the world's first automated seismic acquisition system with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADO.YY), or Adnoc.

The French energy major said the system will contribute to onshore exploration and appraisal campaign throughout Abu Dhabi.

The project uses autonomous drones and ground vehicles to drop off and retrieve seismic sensors without human intervention, Total said.

"Total is focusing on innovation in seismic acquisition to minimize surface impact of petroleum activities and improve the quality of sub-surface images," said Dominique Janodet, vice president of research and development at the company's exploration and production branch.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 201 B
EBIT 2019 18 170 M
Net income 2019 12 009 M
Debt 2019 30 292 M
Yield 2019 5,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 142 B
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 63,21  $
Last Close Price 54,60  $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL7.07%141 876
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.63%238 015
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-20.50%146 081
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS32.28%100 374
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 362
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY14.08%74 611
