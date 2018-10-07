Log in
TOTAL (FP)
Total : and Sonatrach Strengthen Their Cooperation in Natural Gas and Petrochemicals in Algeria

10/07/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Paris, October 7, 2018 - Sonatrach and Total have signed two agreements as part of the comprehensive partnership announced in 2017:

  • A new concession contract to jointly develop the Erg Issouane gas field located on the TFT Sud permit, signed by Sonatrach, Total and Alnaft (the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources).

The TFT Sud permit is located south of the Tin Fouyé Tabankort (TFT) field, of which Total is a long-standing partner. Sonatrach (51%) and Total (49%) will develop the reserves of Erg Issouane located on the TFT Sud permit estimated at more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). The development, which represents an investment of around $ 400 million, will be tied back to the existing TFT gas treatment unit by a 22-kilometer-long gas pipeline. First gas is expected late 2021. The partners have also signed a gas marketing agreement. The concession contract will become effective upon approval by the Algerian authorities.

  • A shareholder agreement to create a joint venture known as STEP (Sonatrach Total Entreprise Polymères).

STEP will be responsible for carrying out a joint petrochemical project in Arzew, western Algeria. The project includes a propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and a polypropylene production unit with an output capacity of 550,000 tons per year. The two partners (Sonatrach 51%, Total 49%) are planning to start the front-end engineering and design (FEED) from November. This project will allow to valorize the propane, produced in large quantities locally, by transforming it into polypropylene, a plastic for which demand is growing strongly.

'Today's agreements mark a new milestone in the development of the strategic partnership between Sonatrach and Total to continue developing the country's gas reserves by providing the best of our technological expertise,' said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total.

Total in Algeria

Total's exploration and production activities in Algeria date back to 1952. In 2017, Total's production in Algeria averaged 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), all of it from the TFT gas and condensate field, in which the Group currently holds a 35% in interest.

In June 2017, Total signed a new concession contract for a period of 25 years to extend the exploitation of the field, giving Total a 26.4% interest alongside Sonatrach (51%) and Repsol (22.6%). This contract has just received the approval of the Council of Ministers.

In March 2018, Total started up production from the Timimoun gas field in southwestern Algeria. The Group has a 37.75% interest in the field, which has a production capacity of 5 million cubic meters of gas per day (around 30,000 boe/d).

Following the closing of the Maersk Oil acquisition in March 2018, Total holds a 12.25% interest in the El Merk, Hassi Berkine and Ourhoud oil fields, which have a combined production capacity of 400,000 boe/d.

In 2017, Total has also announced the acquisition of Engie's upstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets. This transaction added 4.6 million tons to the Group's global LNG portfolio thanks to supply agreements with Sonatrach.

Total also markets lubricants and bitumen in Algeria.

*****

Total contacts

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms 'Total' and 'Total Group' are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Total SA published this content on 07 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2018 10:47:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 217 B
EBIT 2018 21 189 M
Net income 2018 14 346 M
Debt 2018 24 485 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 11,87
P/E ratio 2019 10,48
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 169 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL19.73%169 108
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.86%86 364
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%80 019
