Total's 3Q Beat Expectations As Production Hit Record High -- Earnings Review

By Giulia Petroni

Total SA (FP.FR) reported its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here is how the results came in:

NET PROFIT: Total's net profit in the third quarter fell to $2.80 billion from $3.96 billion in the year-earlier period. Adjusted net income came in at $3.02 billion, ahead of a FactSet-compiled consensus that had forecast it at $2.79 billion.

PRODUCTION: Total's third-quarter production hit a record high, helping offset the negative impact of lower energy prices. Hydrocarbon production jumped 8% to 3.04 million barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 2.80 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the year-earlier period. Production was boosted by a number of projects, including the Yamal liquefied natural gas project in Russia and Ichthys in Australia. The company said it expects its 2019 production to grow by 9%.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

- INTEGRATED GAS, RENEWABLES AND POWER: Total reported a strong performance in its integrated gas, renewables and power business segment, where production rose 45% to 539,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day compared with 371,000 daily barrels of oil equivalent the same period a year earlier.

- DIVIDEND: The company declared an interim dividend of EUR0.68 a share for, a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com