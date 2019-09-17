Total : starts expanded ethylene capacity at South Korea plant

The site, owned by Hanwha Total Petrochemical, will produce 1.4 million tonnes of ethylene per year, representing an increase of 30% to its previous production capacity, Total said in a statement. Total and its South Korean partner Hanwha have invested $450 million in the site.

"These investments and today's successful start-up of the first project reflect our strategy of meeting growing global demand for petrochemicals by channelling our investments into our world-class complexes and leveraging cost-advantaged feedstock," Bernard Pinatel, president of Total's Refining & Chemicals arm, said in the statement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; editing by Christian Schmollinger)