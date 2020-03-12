Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Total : to Build the Largest Battery-based Energy Storage Project in France

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 03:56am EDT

Regulatory News:

The development of renewable energy that is intermittent and decentralized requires the security of the electricity grid through flexible electricity storage capacities, especially in the form of batteries.

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) launches a battery-based energy storage project in Mardyck, at the Flandres Center, in Dunkirk's port district. With a storage capacity of 25 megawatt hours (MWh) and output of 25 MW of power, the new lithium-ion energy storage system will be the largest in France. It will be used to provide fast reserve services to support the stability of the French power grid. It is part of government policy to support the development of electrical capacity through capacity mechanisms.

Scheduled for commissioning in late 2020, the new storage system, which represents an investment of around EUR15 million, will be based on Saft's Intensium Max 20 High Energy solution and will comprise 11 integrated 2.3 MWh containers, designed and manufactured at Saft's production site in Bordeaux.

"This project is part of Total's strategy to develop the stationary energy storage solutions that are critical to the expansion of renewable energy, which is intermittent by nature. It will contribute toward the goal of increasing the share of renewables in France's energy mix, while helping to stabilize the domestic power grid," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total. "Total's involvement in the electricity segment continues to expand. With more than 40% of the storage capacities allocated, Total was the leading winner of the first call for tenders organized by RTE (France's Electricity Transmission Network). This success was made possible thanks to the competencies of Total Flex, renewable energy aggregation expert, and Saft, the European leader in batteries for energy storage".

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

As part of its ambition to become the responsible energy major, Total is building a portfolio of low-carbon electricity operations, with the objective of seeing them account for 15 to 20% of its sales mix by 2040. Today, Total's gross low-carbon power generation capacity is close to 7 gigawatts, of which more than 3 gigawatts from renewable energy sources.

About Saft

Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from design and development to production, customization and service provision. For 100 years, Saft's longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space. Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments like the Arctic Circle and the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly-owned affiliate of Total.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total", "Total Group" and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005251/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Total Contacts

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com

Saft Contacts

Karen Hollington : +33 1 58 63 16 60, e-mail :

karen.hollington@saftbatteries.com

Diana Mejia : +33 1 58 63 16 92, e-mail : diana.mejia@saftbatteries.com 

 
    SOURCE: Total 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TOTAL -5.13% 29.57 Real-time Quote.-37.06%
WTI -5.36% 31.39 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOTAL
03:56aTOTAL : to Build the Largest Battery-based Energy Storage Project in France
DJ
03:42aTOTAL : to Build the Largest Battery-based Energy Storage Project in France
BU
03:36aTOTAL : to Build Battery-Based Energy Storage Project in France
DJ
03:27aTOTAL : says to build France's biggest battery power storage project
RE
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/10China CNOOC to inject struggling gas, power unit into listed upstream busines..
RE
03/09Cheaper Oil Ratchets Up Pressure on Energy Sector
DJ
03/06Oil industry scraps events, eyes teleconferences as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/06PREMIER OIL : Board Changes
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 177 B
EBIT 2020 17 526 M
Net income 2020 12 250 M
Debt 2020 32 758 M
Yield 2020 8,90%
P/E ratio 2020 7,86x
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 89 866 M
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 57,76  $
Last Close Price 34,87  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Gerard Claude Sbraire Chief Financial Officer
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-37.06%89 939
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-41.04%137 857
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.57%127 449
GAZPROM PAO--.--%54 297
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-46.82%50 336
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-37.62%48 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group