Total to Develop LNG Imports in Benin

By Nathan Allen



Total said late Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with the Republic of Benin and its national electricity company Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique to import liquified natural gas to the country.

Under the agreement, Total will develop an offshore regasification platform to convert LNG imports back into gas and a pipeline to transport the gas to shore.

The French oil major agreed to supply up to 500,000 metric tons of LNG a year from its global portfolio to Benin, starting in 2021.

"Access to LNG will help Benin to meet growing domestic energy demand and add more natural gas to the country's current energy mix," Senior Vice President Gas Laurent Vivier said.

Total recently acquired Anadarko Petroleum extensive portfolio of African LNG assets, including fields in Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa.

