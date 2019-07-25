Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Total to Develop LNG Imports in Benin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:44am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Total said late Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with the Republic of Benin and its national electricity company Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique to import liquified natural gas to the country.

Under the agreement, Total will develop an offshore regasification platform to convert LNG imports back into gas and a pipeline to transport the gas to shore.

The French oil major agreed to supply up to 500,000 metric tons of LNG a year from its global portfolio to Benin, starting in 2021.

"Access to LNG will help Benin to meet growing domestic energy demand and add more natural gas to the country's current energy mix," Senior Vice President Gas Laurent Vivier said.

Total recently acquired Anadarko Petroleum extensive portfolio of African LNG assets, including fields in Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 0.03% 73.64 Delayed Quote.67.93%
TOTAL -0.89% 48.8325 Delayed Quote.5.06%
TOTAL -0.84% 48.45 Real-time Quote.4.92%
WTI 0.14% 56.07 Delayed Quote.22.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
02:10aTOTAL : plans $5 billion in asset sales, second quarter net profit falls
RE
01:44aTotal to Develop LNG Imports in Benin
DJ
07/24TULLOW OIL : decides $33 million interim payout, revises output down
RE
07/23FTC Says Quaker Chemical, Houghton to Divest Some Assets Ahead of Merger
DJ
07/23Qatar Petroleum to Take 25% Stake in Eni-Total Kenya Blocks
DJ
07/19Expiring U.S. solar subsidy spurs rush for panels
RE
07/17EUROPE : Downbeat Swedish earnings, oil slide hurt European shares
RE
07/16SUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/16TOTAL : reveals volume of greenhouse gas emissions from its projects
AQ
07/15Oil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 192 B
EBIT 2019 20 592 M
Net income 2019 13 819 M
Debt 2019 27 051 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 140 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 66,54  $
Last Close Price 53,98  $
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL4.92%140 469
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS21.34%0
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.15%0
ENI4.84%0
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.12%0
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)50.24%0
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group