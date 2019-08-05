Total to Sell 30% Stake in French Pipeline Network for EUR260 Million

By Nathan Allen



Total SA (FP.FR) said Monday that it has agreed to sell a 30% stake in French pipeline network Societe des Transports Petroliers par Pipelines to oil-storage group Pisto SAS for 260 million euros ($288.7 million).

After the deal closes Total will hold a 5.55% stake in the business, known as Trapil, and will continue to use its infrastructure to carry oil products from its Normandy and Grandpuits refineries.

Total said the sale fits with its strategy of holding contracts to use industrial infrastructure rather than owning the assets outright.

The transaction will help Total hit its target to sell off $5 billion in assets over the 2019-2020 period, the company said.

