Total

TOTAL

(FP)
  Report  
News 
News

Total to Sell 30% Stake in French Pipeline Network for EUR260 Million

0
08/05/2019 | 02:52am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Total SA (FP.FR) said Monday that it has agreed to sell a 30% stake in French pipeline network Societe des Transports Petroliers par Pipelines to oil-storage group Pisto SAS for 260 million euros ($288.7 million).

After the deal closes Total will hold a 5.55% stake in the business, known as Trapil, and will continue to use its infrastructure to carry oil products from its Normandy and Grandpuits refineries.

Total said the sale fits with its strategy of holding contracts to use industrial infrastructure rather than owning the assets outright.

The transaction will help Total hit its target to sell off $5 billion in assets over the 2019-2020 period, the company said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.55% 61.06 Delayed Quote.18.58%
TOTAL -4.17% 44.8375 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
TOTAL -1.08% 44.18 Real-time Quote.-3.14%
WTI -0.56% 55.03 Delayed Quote.26.92%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 198 B
EBIT 2019 19 482 M
Net income 2019 12 855 M
Debt 2019 28 780 M
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 129 B
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL-3.14%129 246
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.42%233 743
PETROCHINA COMPANY-12.21%158 545
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.93%94 186
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)56.51%77 097
GAZPROM PAO--.--%77 097
