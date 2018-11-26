Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Total    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL (FP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

Venezuela Rejected BP Plan to Buy Total SA Stake in Gas Project -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2018 | 02:33pm EST

--A BP PLC (BP, BP.LN) proposal to buy Total SA's (TOT, FP.FR) 49% stake in a natural gas project was rejected by Venezuela's oil ministry in October, Reuters reported Monday. Equinor ASA (EQNR, EQNR.OS) owns 51%.

--The project is on the maritime border with Trinidad and Tobago, and BP owns the rights to the Trinidadian side. The ministry said the area's reserves needed to be re-estimated, according to the report.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-total-bp-exclusive/exclusive-venezuela-rejected-bp-bid-to-buy-totals-stake-in-gas-block-sources-idUSKCN1NV2B9

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 2.38% 524.8 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
TOTAL 1.77% 48.3125 Delayed Quote.2.35%
TOTAL 1.50% 48.3 Real-time Quote.3.34%
WTI 2.20% 51.63 Delayed Quote.-9.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOTAL
02:33pVenezuela Rejected BP Plan to Buy Total SA Stake in Gas Project -Reuters
DJ
02:02pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela rejected BP bid to buy Total's stake in gas block - source..
RE
12:39pTotal Reports Start-Up Malfunction at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
12:37pTOTAL : Gonfreville refinery starting shut-down due to strike-CGT union
RE
10:23aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Boosted By Oil Price Rebound And Hopes For It..
DJ
05:43aTOTAL : says deliveries from three refineries still blocked due to strikes
RE
04:48aTOTAL : CGT union members to decide on future of refinery strikes action
RE
12:50aTaiwan imports first Ichthys LNG cargo from Australia
RE
11/25TOTAL : Iran says China's CNPC replacing France's Total in gas project
RE
11/24IRAN'S PRIVATE SECTOR CAN REPLACE TO : official
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:27pREUTERS : Venezuela rejected BP bid to buy Total's stake in gas block 
02:14pTotal starts shutdown of Gonfreville refinery due to strike, union says 
07:38aFutures Rebound After Black Friday Losses (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:00aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Futures Rebound After Black Friday Losses 
02:52aCNPC replaces Total in South Pars gas project 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 213 B
EBIT 2018 21 230 M
Net income 2018 14 496 M
Debt 2018 24 703 M
Yield 2018 5,53%
P/E ratio 2018 9,81
P/E ratio 2019 8,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart TOTAL
Duration : Period :
Total Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 71,3 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Pouyanné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick de la Chevardière Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Minster Senior Vice President-Scientific Development
Marie-Noelle Semeria Group Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Patrick Artus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOTAL3.34%145 640
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-6.42%246 349
PETROCHINA COMPANY-5.56%192 520
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS52.65%87 713
EQUINOR10.73%75 932
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%64 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.