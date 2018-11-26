Venezuela Rejected BP Plan to Buy Total SA Stake in Gas Project -Reuters

--A BP PLC (BP, BP.LN) proposal to buy Total SA's (TOT, FP.FR) 49% stake in a natural gas project was rejected by Venezuela's oil ministry in October, Reuters reported Monday. Equinor ASA (EQNR, EQNR.OS) owns 51%.

--The project is on the maritime border with Trinidad and Tobago, and BP owns the rights to the Trinidadian side. The ministry said the area's reserves needed to be re-estimated, according to the report.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-total-bp-exclusive/exclusive-venezuela-rejected-bp-bid-to-buy-totals-stake-in-gas-block-sources-idUSKCN1NV2B9

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com