Total Access Communication Public : Additional Disclosure for the Approval of the Dispute Settlement with CAT Telecom Public Company Limited in the Annual General Meeting for 2019

บริษัท โทเทิ่ล แอ็คเซ็ส คอมมูนิเคชั่น จํากัด (มหาชน)

ทะเบียนเลขที่ 0107538000037 319 อาคารจัตุรัสจามจุรี ชั้น 41 ถนนพญาไท แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหานคร 10330

TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration Number 0107538000037 319 Chamchuri Square Building, 41st Floors, Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Bangkok Thailand 10330www.dtac.co.th

IR 2/2019

28 January 2019

Subject: Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 2/2019 re 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, no distribution of annual dividend for 2018, and acquisition of asset

To: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosures: 1. Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license

2. Amendment of Company's objectives and Memorandum of Association clause 3

3. Amendment of Company's Articles of Association

We, Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company"), would like to announce that the following matters, among others, were resolved at the Board of Directors' Meeting of the Company held on 28 January 2019:

1. Approved the Annual Report on the business operation of the Company for 2018.

2. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31

December 2018.

3. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving no distribution of the annual dividend payment for 2018 due to the fact that the Company has the accumulated loss in the Company's separate Financial Statement totalling THB 852 million.

4. Approved to propose to the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the utilization of legal reserve in the amount of THB 466 million and share premium in the amount of THB 386 million to offset the accumulated loss of THB 852 million. Under the public Company Acts B.E. 1992, the Company is permitted to utilize the legal reserve and share premium to offset the accumulated loss. After utilization of legal reserve and share premium against the accumulated loss, this will allow retained earning position to be set at zero. The Company will resume dividend capacity if the Company has positive net profit in the future.

5. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the re-election of three retiring directors, namely Mr. Haakon Bruaset Kjoel, Mr. Gunnar Johan Bertelsen, and Mrs. Tone Ripel for nomination to shareholders as directors of the Company for another term of office. Another retiring director, namely Mrs. Alexandra Reich, submitted her intention not to be re-elected for another term but would retain her position as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

6. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the remuneration of directors of the Company for 2019 to be an amount not exceeding THB 13,572,000.

7. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the appointment of either one of the following auditors, namely Mrs. Gingkarn Atsawarangsalit,

Certified Public Accountant No. 4496, Ms. Sirirat Sricharoensup, Certified Public Accountant No. 5419, Ms. Rungnapa Lertsuwankul, Certified Public Accountant No. 3516, and Ms. Pimjai Manitkajohnkit, Certified Public Accountant No. 4521, all from EY Office Limited, to be the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 with the remuneration of an amount not exceeding 4,170,000 (excluding VAT).

8.

Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider ratifying the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license of dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("dtac TriNet") (a subsidiary, 99.99 per cent shares of which held by the Company) for dtac TriNet won a 900 MHz spectrum license in the auction of 2×5 MHz spectrum bandwidth at price of THB 38,064 million (excluding VAT) held by the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC") on 29 October 2018, paid the first payment of 4.02 billion (excluding VAT) on 12 December 2018, and obtained the 900 MHz spectrum license on 16 December 2018.

The acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license which constitutes a Class 1 Asset Acquisition Transaction pursuant to Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, 2004 (including any amendment thereto) (collectively, the "Notifications on Asset Acquisition"), has the transaction value of 42.62 percent calculated based on the Total Value of Consideration Basis (i.e., the 900 MHz spectrum license for THB 38,064 million plus the initial investment for the provision of a telecommunications network for rendering services as required by the conditions of the 900 MHz spectrum license for approximately THB 9.05 billion, totaling THB 47,114 million) compared with the total asset value of the Company and its subsidiaries combined, based on the Consolidated Financial Statement for the period ending 30 September 2018 which has been reviewed by a certified public accountant (which is the latest Financial Statement of the Company as at the date of the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license of dtac TriNet). Nevertheless, after accumulating such acquisition with other asset acquisition transactions during the past six months prior to the obtaining of the 900 MHz spectrum license (i.e., the acquisition of the 1800 MHz spectrum license by dtac TriNet on 16 December 2018 at the price of THB 12,511 million, which is equivalent to the transaction value of 11.32 per cent), the total value of the asset acquisition transactions of the Company will be equivalent to 53.94 per cent and thus classified as a Class 1 Asset Acquisition Transaction as the value is equivalent to or higher than 50 per cent but lower than 100 per cent of the total asset value of the Company and its subsidiaries. As a result, the Company complies with the Notifications on Asset Acquisition as follows:

a) to prepare a report for and disclose the information memorandum on the acquisition of the

900 MHz spectrum license to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (the "Stock Exchange") immediately;

b) to appoint an independent financial advisor (IFA) whose name is on the list approved by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC Office") to provide opinions to the shareholders of the Company regarding the reasonableness and benefits of the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license, including to deliver such opinions to the shareholders of the Company along with the notice calling the shareholders meeting; and

c) to convene a shareholders' meeting in order to consider the ratification on the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license, whereby the resolution thereof shall be passed by votes of not less than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders attending the meeting

Investor Relations:IR@dtac.co.thTel (66) 2 202-8882www.dtac.co.th

and having the right to vote, without counting the votes cast by the interested shareholders.

In this regard, the details on the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license are set out in the Information Memorandum on the Acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license (Attachment 1).

9. Approved the appointment of Silom Advisory Co., Ltd. as the independent financial advisor of the Company to provide opinions to the shareholders of the Company regarding the reasonableness and benefits of the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license, as required by the Notifications on Asset Acquisition.

10. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the acquisition of the entire business of Paysbuy Co., Ltd. ("Paysbuy"), which is the Company's subsidiary, holding 100% of their registered capital, into the Company. Since Paysbuy is the Company's subsidiary, the acquisition of their entire business shall not require the Company to undertake any actions prescribed in the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 21/2551 Re: Rules on Connected Transactions and the Notification of the Board of Governors of The Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 (as amended). In addition, the acquisition of the entire business as a corporate restructuring between the Company and its subsidiary shall not constitute an asset acquisition pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets B.E. 2547 (as amended). Nevertheless, such transaction is considered as the purchase and acceptance of transfer of the business of other public company or private company by the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, clause 38, and the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (as amended) article 107, provided that the Company is required to hold a shareholders' meeting to consider the approval of the acquisition of shares and the shareholders' meeting must pass a resolution with the vote of not less than three-fourths of the total votes of the shareholders attending the meeting and having the right to vote, without counting the votes cast by the interested shareholders.

11. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the amendment of Company's objectives and the memorandum of association clause 3, in order to be in line with the acquisition of the entire business of Paysbuy Co., Ltd. (Attachment 2).

12. Approved to propose the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider approving the amendment of Company's Articles of Association (Attachment 3).

13. Approved the summoning of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") to be held on Thursday, 4 April 2019 at 01.00 p.m. (Bangkok time) at the Athenee Hotel, Bangkok, No. 61 Wireless Road (Witthayu), Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand, to consider the following agenda: Agenda 1 Adoption of the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 held on 11 December 2018; Agenda 2 Approval of the dispute settlement with CAT Telecom Public Company Limited;

Agenda 3 Acknowledgement of the Annual Report on the business operation of the Company for 2018; Agenda 4 Ratification on the acquisition of the 900 MHz spectrum license; Agenda 5 Approval of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018; Agenda 6 Approval of no distribution of annual dividend payments for 2018; Agenda 7 Approval of the utilization of legal reserve and share premium; Agenda 8 Approval of the re-election of directors; Agenda 9 Approval of the remuneration of directors for 2019; Agenda 10 Approval of the appointment of auditors of the Company and fixing their remuneration for 2019; Agenda 11 Approval of the acquisition of the entire business of Paysbuy Co., Ltd.; Agenda 12 Approval of the amendment of Company's objectives and the memorandum of association clause 3; Agenda 13 Approval of the amendment of Company's articles of association; and Agenda 14 Other matters.

The Board of Directors has set the record date to determine the rights of shareholders to attend and vote at the AGM on 18 February 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

(Mr. Chavit Sangudomlert) Head of Investor Relations

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

(Translation)

Attachment 1

Information Memorandum on Acquisition of the 900 MHz Spectrum License of

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited

List 1

dtac TriNet Co., Ltd. ("dtac TriNet"), a subsidiary of Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (the "Company") (the Company holds 99.99 percent of the issued shares of dtac TriNet) has won a 900 MHz Spectrum License in the auction of 2×5 MHz spectrum bandwidth at price of THB 38,064 million (exclusive of VAT) held by the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission ("NBTC") on 29 October 2018, and paid the first payment of 4.02 billion (exclusive of VAT) on 12 December 2018, and obtained the 900 MHz Spectrum License on 16 December 2018.

The acquisition of the 900 MHz Spectrum License constitutes a Class 1 Asset Acquisition Transaction pursuant to the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 20/2551 Re: Rules on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, and Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, 2004 (including any amendment thereto) (collectively, the "Notifications on Asset Acquisition"), having the transaction value of 42.62 percent calculated based on the Total Value of Consideration Basis (i.e., the 900 MHz Spectrum License for THB 38,064 million plus the initial investment for the provision of a telecommunications network for rendering services as required by the conditions of the 900 MHz Spectrum License for approximately THB 9.05 billion, totaling THB 47,114 million) compared with the total asset value of the Company and its subsidiaries combined in the Consolidated Financial Statement for the period ending 30 September 2018 which has been reviewed by a certified public accountant (which is the latest Financial Statement of the Company as at the date of the acquisition of the 900 MHz Spectrum License of dtac TriNet). Nevertheless, after accumulating such acquisition with other asset acquisition transactions during the past six months prior to the obtaining of the 900 MHz Spectrum License (i.e., the acquisition of the 1800 MHz Spectrum License by dtac TriNet on 16 December 2018 at the price of THB 12,511 million, which is equivalent to the transaction value of 11.32 percent), the total value of the asset acquisition transactions of the Company will be equivalent to 53.94 percent and thus classified as a Class 1 Asset Acquisition Transaction as the value is equivalent to or higher than 50 percent but lower than 100 percent of the total asset value of the Company and its subsidiaries. As a result, the Company has the duties under the Notifications on Asset Acquisition as follows: